XS Financial Provides $7.6M CAPEX Financing To PharmaCann

XS Financial Inc. XSHLF XSFa specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, has entered into a new lease with PharmaCann Inc, for $7.6 million.

PharmaCann continues to deploy resources from its pre-existing $30 million facility, announced on December 11, 2022, leveraging available capital to further drive growth within its business.

Patrick Unzicker, CFO of PharmaCann stated: "We highly value our long-term relationship with XS Financial as a financing partner for our strategic capital needs. This transaction provides funding to support PharmaCann growth plans in our eight state foot print."

Antony Radbod, COO of XS Financial stated: “We are thrilled to announce the successful closing of a new lease transaction with our esteemed, long-standing client, Pharmacann. This latest round of financing is a testament to XS Financials' commitment to the cannabis industry and reaffirms our steadfast dedication to the broader market. Amid the current capital-constrained climate, this transaction underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting top-tier operators in the cannabis industry."

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the place where deals get done, is returning to Chicago this Sept 27-28 for its 17th edition. Get your tickets today before prices increase and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment and branding.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Kindel Media on Pexels

Related News

XS Financial Amends Unsecured Convertible Notes, Extends Maturity Date

Why A National Cannabis Organization Sacked Half Its Staff, CEO Turnovers And More Exec Changes

XS Financial Touts 140% YoY Increase In Revenue Despite Cannabis Industry Slowdown