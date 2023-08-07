Local GOP's Issues With Public Safety And Gun Rights After Minnesota Legalization, Lawsuit In Oklahoma, Hefty Fines In Virginia

Oklahoma Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Cannabis Fee Increase Lawsuit, Industry Fights Against 'Tax Hike'

The Oklahoma Supreme Court is currently considering a lawsuit filed by a coalition of cannabis companies who argue that a significant fee increase, implemented in June, is effectively a tax hike and therefore illegal.

The fee increase, approved through House Bill 2179 last year, has been met with resistance from the marijuana industry, with trade groups claiming it could hinder compliant businesses and favor bad actors. If successful, the lawsuit may save the industry up to $125 million in permit fees, while the state's Medical Marijuana Authority maintains that the fees are necessary to regulate and oversee the growing industry, reported John Schroyer for GMR.

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Chair Resigns Amidst Lawsuit Allegations, Casting Doubt on License Awards

Dr. Steven Stokes, Chair of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, resigned to avoid legal entanglements over his appointment violating state law.

A lawsuit alleged that he couldn't serve as a current public official on the commission due to his role as a trustee at the University of South Alabama. The commission is set to elect a new chair and proceed with re-awarding licenses at their August 10 meeting, while legal proceedings continue.

Virginia Enforces Stricter Rules on Hemp Products, Hits Businesses with Hefty Fines

Virginia's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has begun enforcing new rules on the contents and labeling of hemp products, resulting in fines ranging from $13,000 to $97,500 for several businesses. The fines are imposed under a civil penalty structure enacted on July 1, aiming to crack down on alternatives to marijuana. The state's tougher regulations have drawn opposition and concern from the hemp industry, with critics arguing it may threaten the industry's viability in the state.

GOP Raises Concerns Over Public Safety, Gun Rights and Local Control in Minnesota

The Republican caucus raised issues with the lack of reliable roadside tests for cannabis impairment and the potential increase in impaired drivers on the roads. The legalization law's intersection with federal gun laws has also raised alarm, as cannabis use could result in the loss of Second Amendment rights. Additionally, worries about the impact on children's access to marijuana and the disregard for local input in licensing cannabis businesses were highlighted as issues with the hastily passed legislation.

Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash.