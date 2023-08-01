Minnesota's First Cannabis Consulting Firm Looks At State's Newly-Launched Legal Weed Program

In the face of political and social shifts, “we saw an opportunity to not only catalyze action for cannabis legalization in Minnesota but to ensure that our state's policies would be the most progressive in the nation,” states Leili Fatehi from Minneapolis (MN) cannabis policy firm’ Blunt Strategies in an interview with Benzinga.

Along with Laura Monn Ginsburg, Fatehi spearheaded the ground-breaking 'MN Is Ready' campaign, which led to Minnesota's cannabis legalization.

About Fatehi And Ginsburg

Blunt Strategies partners and principals, both Monn Ginsburg and Fatehi have carved out distinguished careers in the complex and highly regulated spheres of the cannabis and hemp industries.

Monn Ginsburg, with her wealth of knowledge in strategic communications, organizational development, entrepreneurship and marketing, provides valuable guidance for business leaders navigating these nuanced fields.

Fatehi, through her multifaceted expertise in politics, policy and industry development, has emerged as a central figure in Minnesota’s cannabis legalization narrative and a pioneering strategist in the sector.

’MN Is Ready’: Mobilizing Change for Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota

The campaign's inception was timely, following the electoral victory of Gov. Tim Walz (D) who openly supported adult-use legalization. The stage was set for change by the Farm Bill’s bolstering of the local hemp industry, a vibrant tradition of grassroots cannabis advocacy, and most importantly, by what Fatehi describes as the 'grasstops' infrastructure - the leadership and strategic coordination at higher levels, which was missing from the picture.

The political terrain was fraught with divisions, but the determined team made strides with the Democratic party, introducing HF 600, the first comprehensive adult-use legalization bill in Minnesota’s history. Fatehi recalls the campaign’s turning point in 2022, “we shifted our focus from advocacy to electoral work," and managed to consolidate major pro-legalization organizations under the 'MN Is Ready' banner. This strategy led to a pro-legalization majority in both chambers of the legislature.

Aiming to pass the legalization bill in a tight window, 'MN Is Ready' assembled a powerful advisory board of local leaders, shaping progressive policies in the legislation. Ginsburg recalls the narrative strategy behind their campaign, "We highlighted the fact that prohibition was not making our residents, communities, or streets safer.” Their narrative aims to frame the conversation not as an endorsement of cannabis use but as a necessity for a safer, regulated marketplace.

Part of their strategy was the formation of a diverse advisory board, representing varied interest groups, to appeal to a broad audience. Open dialogues with skeptics and opponents were initiated, with state Sen. Lindsey Port and state Rep. Zack Stephenson playing pivotal roles in addressing concerns and finding common ground. Ginsburg claims the ultimate success, "the bill passed with bipartisan support. It was a testament to the power of dialogue, evidence-based policymaking, and the pursuit of common ground."

Prioritizing Local Businesses and Fostering Craft Cannabis Economy

Fatehi highlighted the Minnesota Model - a policy prioritizing local businesses while encouraging the development of a craft cannabis economy. They started with the continuation of the hemp-derived THC product market, which Fatehi believes, "serves as an on-ramp for small businesses to transition into the adult-use cannabis market. It's a significant coup for social equity."

Unlike other states, Minnesota caps production based on canopy size, not licenses, preventing the market's domination by a few large corporations and spreading benefits widely among local businesses. Introducing 'microbusiness' and 'mezzobusiness' licenses is a game-changer for small businesses looking to operate at multiple stages of the supply chain.

The Minnesota Cannabis Resource Center

The Minnesota Cannabis Resource Center (MCRC) will play a crucial role in ensuring a "safe, equitable, sustainable, and thriving Minnesota cannabis industry." MCRC aims to alleviate economic disadvantages faced by communities of color, ensure product quality and safety, establish sustainable practices for land use, and help local businesses be competitive.

Despite optimism about the Minnesota Model, challenges remain. Ginsburg acknowledges the potential public health implications of legalization and the need for effective regulation. Yet, she remains hopeful. "While there will undoubtedly be challenges to overcome, we believe that the benefits of legalization far outweigh these."

Break The ‘Grass Ceiling’ And Lift Each Other Up

As female political strategists in a predominantly male-dominated field, Ginsburg and Fatehi have faced barriers of misogyny, paternalism, and sexism. They attribute their success to staying focused and letting their work speak for itself.

“To other women looking to make an impact in similar areas, our advice is this: Seek out and connect with other women in the field,” Ginsburg concludes. "The cannabis industry is rich with talented individuals who are breaking barriers and challenging norms every day. Learn from them, collaborate with them, and lift each other up."

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve and Minnesota celebrates the launch of its legal weed program, Blunt Strategies remains committed to fostering an inclusive and sustainable industry that prioritizes social equity, local entrepreneurship and responsible use.

