From Cannabis Conviction To Film Production: The Inspirational Journey Of Quawntay 'Bosco' Adams

In an extraordinary twist of fate, Quawntay "Bosco" Adams, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for possession of marijuana, emerged from his incarceration with astonishing ambition. Upon reclaiming his freedom, he charted an unexpected path that led him straight to the heart of Hollywood, as he explained at the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami.
From a prisoner to a producer, his journey is nothing short of inspirational. He recalled, "When I got out of prison, I started networking, raised millions of dollars, put together an amazing cast of A-listers, and started producing the movie."
Adams threw himself into the Herculean task of fundraising for the feature film named 'Bosco', based on a book about his life story. "We completed it. It’s complete now," he said with discernable pride. "We have Tyrese Gibson in it, Vivica Fox, Theo Rossi, Thomas Chane, Nikki Blonsky from Hairspray, DC Youngfly. It’s quite extensive."
Adams chose the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to share his inspiring story, which is returning to Chicago on September 27 and 28. The conference will again gather industry leaders and innovators for another round of insightful discussions and networking opportunities. All relevant information is available on bzcannabis.com
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
- Earn global recognition for your achievements.
- Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment.
- Celebrate with the newest, hottest and most successful in the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.