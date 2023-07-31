From Cannabis Conviction To Film Production: The Inspirational Journey Of Quawntay 'Bosco' Adams

In an extraordinary twist of fate, Quawntay "Bosco" Adams, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for possession of marijuana, emerged from his incarceration with astonishing ambition. Upon reclaiming his freedom, he charted an unexpected path that led him straight to the heart of Hollywood, as he explained at the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami.

From a prisoner to a producer, his journey is nothing short of inspirational. He recalled, "When I got out of prison, I started networking, raised millions of dollars, put together an amazing cast of A-listers, and started producing the movie."

Adams threw himself into the Herculean task of fundraising for the feature film named 'Bosco', based on a book about his life story. "We completed it. It’s complete now," he said with discernable pride. "We have Tyrese Gibson in it, Vivica Fox, Theo Rossi, Thomas Chane, Nikki Blonsky from Hairspray, DC Youngfly. It’s quite extensive."

Adams chose the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to share his inspiring story, which is returning to Chicago on September 27 and 28. The conference will again gather industry leaders and innovators for another round of insightful discussions and networking opportunities. All relevant information is available on bzcannabis.com