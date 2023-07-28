Military Veteran Empowering Veterans With PTSD In The Cannabis Industry: 'We All Have That Similar Trauma'

Hemp Box ETC founder and CEO Sandy Moore spoke at the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami about helping fellow veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"I feel that the connection with veterans is that we all have that similar trauma as PTSD and it is very serious," Moore said.

Moore's connection with military veterans is deeply personal, rooted in her own struggle with PTSD. She spoke passionately about the unseen toll this condition takes, explaining, "I want them to know that I personally connect with that and that I’m here to support them because I myself suffer with PTSD."

But Moore isn't just offering moral support; she’s actively creating opportunities for veterans to join her mission at Hemp Box: 'Empowering veterans in the hemp industry.'

Hiring veterans has a unique benefit, given the shared experiences and bonds they have. "I feel that hiring other veterans that look like you, that may not physically have a disability that you can see, that is something special in that connection," she says.

