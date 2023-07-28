Military Veteran Empowering Veterans With PTSD In The Cannabis Industry: 'We All Have That Similar Trauma'

Hemp Box ETC founder and CEO Sandy Moore spoke at the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami about helping fellow veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
"I feel that the connection with veterans is that we all have that similar trauma as PTSD and it is very serious," Moore said.
Moore's connection with military veterans is deeply personal, rooted in her own struggle with PTSD. She spoke passionately about the unseen toll this condition takes, explaining, "I want them to know that I personally connect with that and that I’m here to support them because I myself suffer with PTSD."
But Moore isn't just offering moral support; she’s actively creating opportunities for veterans to join her mission at Hemp Box: 'Empowering veterans in the hemp industry.'
Hiring veterans has a unique benefit, given the shared experiences and bonds they have. "I feel that hiring other veterans that look like you, that may not physically have a disability that you can see, that is something special in that connection," she says.
The conversation continues when Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Chicago on Sept. 27-28 and provides another chance for cannabis industry leaders, like Moore, to share their visions and initiatives. All relevant information is available on bzcannabis.com
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
- Earn global recognition for your achievements.
- Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment.
- Celebrate with the newest, hottest and most successful in the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.