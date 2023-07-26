Fluence Inks Deal To Bring Brazil's Psychedelic Therapy Training Scene To New Heights

Psychedelic therapy training company Fluence is partnering with Brazil-based nonprofit research organization Phaneros Institute.

Fluence will grant Phaneros access to its educational content through its online learning management system. An additional Brazilian Portuguese-translated version of the training materials will also be made available.

Phaneros, established in 2011 by Eduardo Schenberg, PhD, recently completed a pilot study linked to MAPS’ advanced research on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD.

The company is also working toward gaining approval for further studies to accelerate access to these therapies in the South American country.

Fluence co-founder Elizabeth Nielson praised the partnership and "the opportunity to help bring psychedelic therapy into mainstream healthcare in Brazil."

Phaneros will receive “the tools it needs to train therapists effectively, resulting in wider dissemination of research-based psychedelic therapy practice," she said.

Schenberg provided further details on a jointly-launched ketamine therapy course in Brazil.

"We already see our clinicians being challenged on how to best support patients, whether with off-label racemic ketamine or intranasal esketamine for depression, which is approved by the Brazilian regulatory authority ANVISA," he said. "This course will be of interest to many clinicians and, we hope, will improve the safety and effectiveness of ketamine sessions in Brazil."

In addition to technical assistance, Fluence will help Phaneros execute an MDMA-assisted therapy training program and offer consultation on research therapy manuals and study designs. It will also inform Phaneros' training and research programs through guest lectures and webinars featuring researchers from the Brazilian institute.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by luchschenF and ANDREI ASKIRKA on Shutterstock.