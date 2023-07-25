Global Cannabis Updates: Colombian Lawmakers Renew Push For Legalization, Australia's Tourism Concerns, Canada Cannabis Stores & More

Embark on a global journey with us to discover Colombian lawmakers' renewed push for legalization, how Australia's concerns impact tourism, and why Surrey Council in Canada rejects city involvement in cannabis stores. Don't miss the opportunity to gain further insights at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

Colombian Lawmakers Renew Push For Marijuana Legalization

Colombian lawmakers are gearing up for another attempt at legalizing marijuana nationwide in the upcoming legislative session.

Reps. Juan Carlos Losada and Sen. María José Pizarro Rodriguez have reintroduced the bill, just a month after it hit a roadblock in the Senate's final legislative process stage, reported Marijuana Moment.

"Today, we file together with @JuanKarloslos the draft legislative act to regulate the cannabis market for adult use," tweeted Pizarro Rodriguez. "That's how we promised and we're going for the win. We count on the support of more than 76 congressmen and you!"

The push for legalization comes amidst concerns raised by over 200,000 coca and marijuana farmers living in criminality due to the illegality of their crops. Meanwhile, government officials discuss plans to tackle illicit crop production through better infrastructure, formalizing land titles, and a new initiative to legalize pot, reported CNN.

Australia's Concern On Cannabis Local Laws: How Does It Affect Tourism?

State Member for Narracan in the Victorian Parliament in Australia Wayne Farnham expressed caution about the cannabis regulations in Phuket, raising concerns about the potential risks for tourists, especially Australians, due to the lack of awareness about local laws.

According to The Phuket News, Farnham met with local officials and police in Patong to discuss the cannabis situation and its impact on tourists visiting the island.

"The Victorian Parliament looks like it is going to introduce a bill to legalize the consumption of cannabis in Victoria, a bill that will be put forward by the Cannabis Party," Farnham said.

Canada Rejects City Involvement In Cannabis Stores

In Canada, Surrey Council rejected City's involvement in a "pilot" cannabis retail store in Newton Town Centre on city-owned property.

The proposal sought to give the city more control over cannabis store locations, but councilors believe it should be left to the private sector, reported Surrey Now-Leader.

Councilor Doug Elford expressed concerns about the city becoming "pot landlords." “I firmly believe that we should let the private industry run the retail business and I don’t think that Surrey should be actively involved as landlords in the cannabis industry,” Elford said.

