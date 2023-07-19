Chicago, Rated 'Favorite' US City, Is Hosting Benzinga Cannabis Conference And Gov Pritzker Will Be There!

Chicago has been named one of the "World's Best" cities by Travel + Leisure Magazine, and for good reason. The Windy City has something to offer everyone, from history buffs to foodies to culture vultures.

And if you're a fan of cannabis, you'll be in heaven in Chicago. The city is home to a thriving cannabis industry and there are dispensaries and consumption lounges all over town.

In fact, Chicago is hosting the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept 27-28. This two-day event will bring together industry leaders from all over to discuss the future of cannabis, investment, branding, culture...essentially all things cannabis. Oh yeah, lots of deal get done at these conferences so if you've got something percolating, gather your thoughts and join us.

The Governor Will Be In The House!

Governor JB Pritzker (D) will deliver the keynote address in which he'll discuss Illinois' leadership in the cannabis industry and more. Illinois was the first state in the Midwest to legalize recreational cannabis, and the state has since become a major hub for weed businesses.

Benzinga Delighted To Host The Governor

"We're thrilled to have Governor Pritzker as our keynote speaker," said Jason Raznick, founder and CEO of Benzinga. "Illinois is a leading state in the cannabis industry, and Governor Pritzker's insights will be invaluable to our attendees."

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference has taken first place as the premier event for cannabis industry professionals. We'll provide attendees with the opportunity to learn from experts, network with industry leaders and stay up-to-date on the latest trends. So be sure to join us in Chicago this Sept 27-28. Get your tickets today before prices go up and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment, branding, culture, and where deals get done.

Photo: Benzinga edit with Charles Edward Miller on Wikipedia and Sean Pavone on Shutterstock