German Company Sends LSD Prodrugs Via DHL And They Arrive!

A German company is selling a reportedly legal LSD prodrug and shipping it through DHL to clients based in Berlin

The company, Acid Berlin, seems to be leaning on a legal loophole, as Germany’s Narcotic Act (BtMG), the New Psychoactive Substances Act (NpSG) and the Drugs Act (AMG) do not explicitly prohibit 1D-LSD.

According to their website, both in terms of chemicals and properties, the difference between the available product and unlawful LSD is minimal. The new derivative would draw in “an additional molecular group,” and holds a stated 98% to 99% purity.

Order amounts start at 5 or 10 and go up to no less than 500 for microdose capsules and 250 for either “extra-dose” pellets or “normal-dose” 150 microgram blotters.

No Pun Intended?

A warning comes with the three products. “In order to research the safety of this version of the chemical, you should read about the product on the Internet for your own good,” later joined by a note stating “The product is not suitable for in-vivo experiments. We hope you enjoy researching.”

Acid Berlin is also in the CBD flowers market, which again are reportedly legal “because of an additional special THC extraction process” that makes the latter undetectable. They would also hold the same high-purity level as LSD’s prodrug.

Although they state that these shipments “cannot be intercepted” by authorities, precautions take the form of discreet packaging and exclude any orders that are not Germany-based.

Considering recent bans on LSD derivatives, “it can be assumed that 1D-LSD will eventually be included in the NpSG,” it states.

German law contemplates a “small quantity” limit, with 6 mg currently corresponding to LSD.