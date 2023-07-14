Create Summer Bliss With Latest Cannabis Products: Freezable Pipe, CBD Gummies, THC-Infused Cones & More

Welcome to our weekly roundup of the latest cannabis product releases on the market.

In this edition, Benzinga presents a selection of products designed to cater to both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers, providing an enhanced experience and a refreshing touch for the hot summer days.

Glacier by Eyce

Eyce, a renowned creator of silicone smoking accessories is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the launch of the Glacier, a freezable version of their popular smoking pipe designed to provide a refreshingly smooth smoking experience by using ice to cool the smoke.

The Glacier features a water chamber that can be frozen, creating chilled surfaces for the smoke to pass through. It has a compact design, measuring 4.7" long and 1.8" wide. The pipe includes a snap-in glass bowl and a stainless-steel poker, both of which can be easily detached for cleaning and reassembled. The magnetic split two-part design further facilitates the cleaning process. Starting from July 13th, the Glacier is available for purchase on the Eyce website - MSRP: $34.99.

Image by Eyce

Neno's Naturals Full THC & Ratioed Cream Topical by Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands, Michigan's vertically integrated cannabis company, announced the addition of two new full THC and ratioed topical cream products to Neno's Naturals wellness line.

The products include a full THC 1000mg Chill Heating & Cooling Cream and a ratioed 1000mg CBD/1000mg THC Chill Heating & Cooling Cream, available in-store at Exclusive Brands locations and for delivery in Michigan. Neno's Naturals emphasizes sourcing ingredients from local farmers to support health and communities. The products can be found at Exclusive Brands locations and on Neno's Naturals website.

ReCreate CBD Gummies by Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWBHF CWEB recently introduced ReCreate, a lifestyle and botanical wellness brand offering CBD gummies that combine organic broad-spectrum CBD with functional botanicals to meet the diverse needs of wellness-focused consumers. ReCreate recently became the Official CBD of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), prioritizing the well-being and recovery of professional lacrosse athletes.

Discover Endurance, Muscle Recovery, Brain Support, and Rest gummies each crafted to address specific wellness goals. Find them on ReCreate's website for $29.99.

Image by ReCreate

Gold Label Pre-Roll by Native Roots

Native Roots Cannabis Co. introduces the Gold Label Pre-Roll with a glass tip, offering an elevated experience with their premium hand-picked flower. The half-gram joint features a perfect grind and cure, preserving the potency, flavor, and quality of the flower. With booming demand in the pre-roll market, these pre-rolls meet consumer convenience and cost expectations. Available for $8 at Native Roots' 20 locations across Colorado.

Image by Native Roots

Last Bite by Gelato Canna Co.

Gelato Canna Co. introduces Last Bite, a collection of waffle cone treats that celebrate National Ice Cream Day. Available in three classic flavors (Milk Chocolate Caramel, Cookies and Cream White Chocolate and Strawberry Chocolate), Last Bite captures the beloved experience of the last bite of an ice cream cone. Each package contains 10 individual Last Bite cones, with each cone infused with 10mg of THC. These treats can be enjoyed on their own or used as a topping for ice cream sundaes. Gelato's dessert-themed products are distributed in various dispensaries throughout California and Michigan, including their own Gelato dispensary in Lake Elsinore, CA.

Image by Gelato

Stay informed and connected to the dynamic world of cannabis with Benzinga's regular coverage of the latest products and trends in the industry.

Image generated with Free AI Art Generator // Image license: CC0