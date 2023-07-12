Weed-Loving Love Birds Win $40K Cannabis Wedding Package From Michigan's Greenhouse Of Walled Lake

A U.S. Navy war veteran and his fiancée won a $40,000 weed lovers wedding package, courtesy of Michigan marijuana retailer, Greenhouse of Walled Lake.

Selected from 15,000-plus applicants, Nile Hunt and Danielle Geralds will tie the knot outside the Greenhouse cannabis shop on Oct. 5.

Both residents of Oakland County, the lovebirds can invite up to 50 guests. Their prize package includes the venue, a wedding planner, cannabis-infused cuisine, cocktails, entertainment and a minister to perform the ceremony.

In keeping with the theme, marijuana leaves will be thrown at the end of the ceremony, rather than the traditional rice, reported The Oakland Press.

Greenhouse owner Jerry Millen said it was difficult to choose the wedding winner from the thousands who applied from within Michigan and beyond.

“This is a wonderful and incredibly deserving couple, and I could not be happier for them. It was a difficult decision and I wish we could have awarded an all-expenses paid wedding to all entrants,” Millen said. Hunt and Geralds met during his military service.

Hunt uses cannabis to manage the pain he suffers from a severe IED (improvised explosive device) injury he received during his combat tour in Afghanistan. He also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to information released by Greenhouse.

"We're seeing a generation choose weed over booze, even when it comes to traditional celebrations like weddings. Move open 'open bar,' hello 'bud bar,'" Millen said when Greenhouse announced the contest in March.

Choice Labs of Jackson and Tree House CBD of Walled Lake are chipping in to help Greenhouse cover the cost of the wedding package.

Photo: Jerry Millen, Nile Hunt and Danielle Geralds by Janon Stock on Shutterstock