Best Cannabis Restaurants In LA, OR, IL And Other US States

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission.

The thought of enjoying cannabis off our couches sounds intriguing and fun. We visited a couple of cannabis restaurants in LA and beyond that blew our minds with their gastronomic skills and offbeat menus. Our staff put together a list of the best cannabis restaurants in LA (and other cities), where you can enjoy some delicious food and a buzz to match. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and lift your spirits with these culinary gems.

The Expansion Of Cannabis Restaurants In The US

A Study by Grand View Research suggests that the legal marijuana market was worth USD 16.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the increasing demand for legal marijuana.

As more states legalize cannabis for medicinal and recreational use, there has been a significant increase in the number of cannabis restaurants and cafes across the country.

Cannabis restaurants are blazing a new trail in the US culinary scene. Chefs and mixologists are creating unique and innovative ways to incorporate the plant into their menus. From THC-infused condiments to cannabis cocktails, these restaurants are taking the dining experience to a new level. With more and more establishments opening up, the future of cannabis cuisine looks bright and exciting.

Best Weed Restaurants In LA

It’s time to plan your next night out and experience the unique flavors and atmosphere the best weed restaurants in LA offer. Let’s get started, shall we?

Gracias Madre

When Was It Established

August 9, 2022

Who Runs the Place

Matthew Engelhart and Chandra Gilbert

What Kind of Food They Serve

Traditional Mexican Cuisine

Why You Should Visit

One reason to visit Gracias Madre, a standout vegan Mexican restaurant in LA, is their cannabis-infused cocktails. Using 100% organic cannabinoid oil sourced from San Diego, they offer three delicious drinks—the Stoney Negroni, Rolled Fashioned, and Sour T-iesel.

Guests of the legal drinking age can enjoy these unique beverages without needing a medical marijuana card. Plus, with their menu featuring salads and traditional Mexican dishes made with organic seasonal produce, you’ll feel healthy and refreshed.

Location

8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States

Prank Bar

Who Runs the Place

Dave Whitton

What Kind of Food They Serve

American

Why You Should Visit

Prank Bar, LA’s first walk-up bar, is a must-visit destination for those seeking clean, elevated food and beverage pairings—their specialty lies in their nourishing and healing terpene cocktails infused with cannabis to provide anti-inflammatory benefits. In collaboration with doctors, Prank Bar also offers a proprietary Kombucha line, Fizziotics, which helps enhance mood, memory, and energy levels.

Location

1100 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, United States

Rainbow Bar & Grill

When Was It Established

1972

Who Runs the Place

Mario Maglieri

What Kind of Food They Serve

American

Why You Should Visit

The Rainbow Bar & Grill has been a beloved part of the LA music scene for decades, featuring iconic rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia. This cannabis-friendly establishment allows patrons to indulge in their favorite strains while enjoying classic American dishes like burgers, sandwiches, salads, and vegetarian options. What truly sets the Rainbow Bar & Grill apart are its signature cocktails, loved by almost everyone.

Location

9015 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

The Herbal Chef

When Was It Established

2014

Who Runs the Place

Chris Sayegh

What Kind of Food They Serve

American, European, and Asian

Why You Should Visit

For an unforgettable cannabis-infused dining experience, head to The Herbal Chef (THC). They offer themed dinners with creatively named dishes and stunning packaging.

One of the unique aspects of THC is their use of water-soluble terpenes in their cocktails, which complement their organic and healthy food options. Guests can adjust the dosage of their savory courses and CBD-infused desserts.

Location

LA, Private Locations

PopCultivate

Who Runs the Place

Chris Yang

Why You Should Visit

PopCultivate is a chef-driven culinary group specializing in infusing cannabis into their cuisine to deliver a controlled cannabis buzz. They offer unique fine dining menus and meticulously crafted cannabis-infused drinks. If you’re looking for a unique dining experience that combines culinary artistry with cannabis, then PopCultivate is the place to be.

They also specialize in making your event a memorable and magical experience. Whether it’s a corporate launch party or a personal celebration, their team can provide a specially crafted cannabis-infused culinary experience that will excite guests.

Must-Try Cannabis Restaurants in America

Dive into these cannabis restaurants in the US that are pushing the boundaries of traditional dining and offering a unique culinary experience with cannabis-infused dishes and drinks.

Donnie Vegas

When Was It Established

2015

Who Runs the Place

Benjamin Artaiz and bartender Jeremy Wilson

What Kind of Food They Serve

Hotdogs and Cocktails

Why You Should Visit

Donnie Vegas is a casual dive bar and restaurant that serves hot dogs and cocktails. Their signature Frozen CBD Margarita is a must-try, made with tequila, prickly pear, lime, salt, and 5 mg of hemp-derived CBD per serving. With its laid-back atmosphere and outdoor patio, Donnie Vegas is a great spot to relax with friends and enjoy tasty drinks and snacks.

Location

1203 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, United States

Wake-N-Bakery

Who Runs the Place

Brianna Banks

What Kind of Food They Serve

Tea, Coffee, and Desserts

Why You Should Visit

Wake-N-Bakery is a cafe and bakery that serves freshly baked pastries and beverages infused with full spectrum, hemp-derived Delta 8 THC. They allow patrons to legally consume THC in Chicago without a medical card, making it a must-visit destination for those looking to enjoy cannabis-infused drinks and treats.

Location

Two Locations: 3508 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657, United States

1659 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622, United States

Buds & Brews

When Was It Established

August 20, 2022

Who Runs the Place

Michael Solomon

What Kind of Food They Serve

Condiments, Cocktails, and Desserts

Why You Should Visit

Their menu features legal, hemp-derived THC-infused condiments from Craft Cannabis that you won’t find anywhere else. While the dishes aren’t infused with THC, the sauces have dosing spoons to customize your experience.

Don’t forget to try their dessert options and drinks infused with hemp-derived THC, too. It’s worth checking out!

Location

1244 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208, United States

Get High on Canna Grub and Drinks

From the upscale cuisine at PopCultivate to the laid-back atmosphere of Donnie Vegas, there’s something for everyone from our list of the best cannabis restaurants in LA and the USA. So, next time you’re looking for a fun night out or cozy brunch, try one of these weed restaurants in your city or on holiday.

You might discover your new favorite spot. And if you’re still craving more cannabis-infused culinary delights, be sure to check out Grassdoor, where you can stock up on the best cannabis products in California.