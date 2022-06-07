Hong Kong Authorities Propose Banning CBD Products After Finding Traces Of THC

Hong Kong’s authorities have proposed banning CBD products after finding that a third of them sold in the city contained traces of "an illegal active ingredient in marijuana," reported local media.

Legislators said on Tuesday that they back the government's plan to ban CBD products, under which their manufacture, import, export, sale and possession would be illegal. Officials say that even though CBD is not considered to be psychoactive, it is difficult to extract without THC –a banned substance in Hong Kong.

"We hope that there will be a period prior to the commencement of the new legislation, say about three months, for the traders and members of the public who have procured CBD products to dispose of them before the legislation comes into force," said Kesson Lee, Commissioner for Narcotics.

Lee added that the government would consider setting up collection points for people to dispose of their CBD.

In January, the Customs Department announced it had arrested nine people over the seizure of about 25,000 CBD products “suspected of containing a dangerous drug.” The operation came after Customs officers tested a shipment from the United States that were analyzed and tested positive for THC.

Investigators raided three warehouses as well as six shops across the territory. CBD oil, skin care products and dog snacks were confiscated for an estimated market value of about HK$14.6 million (~$ 18.606.476).

Photo by Simon Zhu on Unsplash.