GOP Rep. And Psychedelics Supporter Denounces 'Gerontocracy' At Congressional Level

Congressional representatives are making headlines with their criticism of the current system’s landscape as it relates to psychedelics legislation. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) latest statement to The Washington Post on congressional "gerontocracy" as a slow-down or even impediment to both political parties ability to pass more proposals.

Joining Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)’s concern that President Biden's potential obstruction of a bipartisan bill aiming to expand psychedelics research, Gaetz says one of the advantages of the lawmakers leading the project is their age - referring to AOC, who is 33 and Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) who is 39.

AOC and Gaetz previously worked together but the partnership wasn’t really getting through to fellow lawmakers so he pitched Crenshaw.

"He was like, 'I needed you to do this,'" the Texas representative said. "'Otherwise it's just typical Gaetz, typical AOC.'"

Both lawmakers passed psychedelics-related amendments through the House, including Crenshaw’s push to include a policy requiring the secretary of defense to order a psychedelics clinical study in military treatment facilities that was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill.

Gaetz is also working on amendments to the NDAA. He recently proposed an end to cannabis testing for the military both at enlistment and commission.

Photo: Benzinga edit with AI on MidJourney and Hudozhnica_Ananas on Shutterstock.