Cannabis And Women's Health: What You Need To Know In 2023

Are you wondering about the link between female health and cannabis? Cannabis has been used recreationally and medicinally for hundreds of years, but it is becoming more common with the relaxation of laws, and this is leading many women to consider what benefits and considerations there are in women-specific health. Of course, a lot of research still needs to be done, and individual experiences can vary, but there are a few interesting potential effects of cannabis on female health that are worth looking into. Keep reading to find out more about cannabis and the impact that it could have on your health as a woman.

Mental Health

First, it is worth looking at the potential mental health effects that cannabis can have. Mental health issues are rising among both men and women, and many people find that cannabis can help to improve mood and mental health. Those that suffer from stress, anxiety, and depression might find that cannabis helps to improve their symptoms and allows them to get more joy from life. Of course, experiences can vary from person to person, and cannabis could also exacerbate mental health issues and lead to problems like paranoia.

Pregnancy

It is thought that using cannabis when pregnant is dangerous, as exposure to cannabis compounds could negatively impact development. Additionally, smoking any kind of substance when pregnant is known to be harmful and could cause tissue damage to the baby. Therefore, it is best to avoid cannabis (and smoking) when pregnant.

Breastfeeding

Leading on from this, it is also recommended that you abstain from cannabis when breastfeeding your baby. This is because THC could be passed on to the baby through breast milk, and this could impact their neurological development. Again, this means that it is best to avoid cannabis products after birth as well.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a painful medical condition that affects around 11% of all women of reproductive age. Endometriosis is when the endometrium grows outside of the uterus and can grow on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other organs in the region. This tissue breaks down and bleeds during each menstrual cycle but has no way to exit the body, and this results in inflammation and pain. Endometriosis can cause pain all around the pelvic region, cause pain during intercourse, and lead to issues like fatigue, bloating, and diarrhea. There is no cure for this condition, and not a huge amount is known about the cause, so those that have endometriosis have to find ways to manage their pain. Some women find cannabis to be an effective way to manage the pain and other symptoms, so this could be worth exploring if you struggle to manage. More research needs to be done into cannabis-based treatments to discover the efficacy and any safety considerations, though.

Menstruation

Some women also find cannabis to be an effective way to manage pain and cramps during their period. Active compounds found in cannabis have anti-inflammatory properties, which could be helpful for those that suffer from pain. Cannabis could also negatively affect the menstrual cycle, though, as it can interact with the endocannabinoid system, which regulates many functions, such as hormone production. More research needs to be done into the impact of cannabis on the menstrual cycle, and it is a good idea to speak to a healthcare professional if you are thinking about trying it.

If you find that cannabis has a negative impact on your menstrual cycle, but you would still like to use cannabis products, you could consider Norethisterone to delay periods. This is a drug that allows you to delay your period and is a synthetic version of progesterone. People often take it as a way to stop periods for a special occasion, and it will temporarily stop your period for up to 17 days. Norethisterone is not available over the counter, but you can get it from an online pharmacy by completing a short questionnaire online. You can get delivery for the next day, and it will be delivered in plain and discreet packaging.

Menopause

Menopause usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55, and many women experience symptoms that can last for a number of years. Common symptoms include hot flashes, irregular periods, fatigue, mood swings, fatigue, weight gain, difficulty sleeping, and trouble concentrating, among others. Obviously, this can have a huge impact on your life, and it can be a difficult time. Some women have found that cannabis can help to alleviate some of these symptoms, including hot flashes and sleep difficulties. Again, more research needs to be done into the benefits and potential risks of cannabis as a treatment for menopause symptoms.

Side Effects

Cannabis can help to alleviate many symptoms and can be used recreationally, but it is important to be aware that many people experience side effects. Individual experiences can vary, and people often experience some negative side effects when they first start using cannabis products. Some side effects to be aware of include:

- Dizziness

- Headaches

- Dry mouth

- Confusion

- Fatigue

- Increased heart rate

- Paranoia

- Hallucinations

Due to the potential side effects, it is always important to use cannabis with caution and only in safe situations. You should never use cannabis when driving, operating machinery, or doing anything that could endanger yourself or others. You should also avoid using cannabis with alcohol and always check with your doctor before experimenting.

Hopefully, this post will be informative and give you a better idea of the impact of cannabis on female health. Cannabis has been used for centuries both medicinally and recreationally. Many men and women find that it helps with various health issues, and there are specific women’s health issues that cannabis could help with. There are also potential risks and dangers involved, though, so it is important to be aware of these before you start using cannabis products. You should always consult with a doctor first and make sure that you are using cannabis in a safe environment.