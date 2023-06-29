Former Coast To Coast Cannabis Reopens As Arts District Cannabis With Stellar Guest Appearance

Nestled in the heart of Los Angeles' vibrant Arts District, a unique fusion of creativity and cannabis is set to take center stage. Arts District Cannabis, formerly known as Coast to Coast Cannabis, will open its doors to the public on Saturday, July 1st. The dispensary, boasting an in-house brand, 3C Farms, and a product range boasting a vintage cut of the OG strain from the late 90s, is all set to redefine the cultural and creative hub of Los Angeles.

The grand reopening, kicking off at 10 am, promises to be a cannabis connoisseur's paradise. In a never-seen-before offer, the dispensary will slash its prices by a staggering 50% from 10 am to 4 pm. Moreover, the event will be graced by the guest appearance of Too Short, the Bay Area legend and an avowed fan of 3C's Illuminati OG flower. This special variant, according to the rap legend, is the "only weed he smokes."

Arts District Cannabis is more than just a dispensary. It aspires to be a platform for budding artists to showcase their talents and creativity. Fusing the realms of cannabis and art, the dispensary seeks to promote and amplify emerging voices across various artistic mediums, from music to fashion and visual arts. The packaging of the dispensary's products features work by local artists, exemplifying the brand's commitment to spotlight talented creatives.

At its core, Arts District Cannabis seeks to be an artistic haven where cannabis and creativity intersect. Their mission, encapsulated in a curated selection of premium cannabis products, knowledgeable staff, and a welcoming ambiance, is to inspire customers' artistic journeys. The dispensary takes pride in offering a transformative and immersive experience, fostering a sense of community, promoting art, wellness, and self-expression.

3C Farms, the dispensary's in-house brand, is a seasoned player in the California cannabis retail sector, boasting over two decades of experience. Known for its dedication to quality and efficacy, 3C Farms cultivates cannabis exclusively indoors using hydroponic systems and methods. With an impressive array of approximately 33 strains in its library, 3C Farms caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

The story of Arts District Cannabis extends beyond its promise of high-quality cannabis products and immersive experiences. The dispensary's location on 542 Alameda Street once housed Cirrus Gallery, an art gallery that art dealer and publisher Jean Milant opened in 1979. The gallery, for over three decades, displayed a steadfast commitment to California-based artists. Arts District Cannabis now occupies the building, echoing the same dedication to local talent and creativity.

The grand opening on July 1st is slated to be an extravaganza of food, music, live art, and special gift bags for press and influencers. The team behind Arts District Cannabis extends an open invitation for all to partake in this unique fusion of art and cannabis, redefining the boundaries of creativity, self-expression, and wellness.