Golden Triangle Ventures Acquires Le Pragma CBD Wellness Brand

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. GTVH has fully acquired all assets and intellectual property of Le Pragma, LLC, a full retail line of all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products.

Created by the founders of Sonder Fulfillment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GTV, Le Pragma is health and wellness brand, powered by the therapeutic benefits of novel cannabinoids.

Le Pragma has a mission of providing explicit, evidence-based knowledge of the lifestyle benefits of CBD and other novel cannabinoids. This includes clinical trials, proper usage recommendations and scientific background on the products being released. Supporting the company’s past research, initial plans have been set to expand the product line into nootropics as well as pharmaceutical-grade CBD products that will provide targeted benefits for specific ailments.

Currently, Le Pragma’s inventory of CBD products includes tinctures, wellness pills, pain cream, lip balm, and a 5-step CBD skincare system comprised of a face cleanser, exfoliant, serum, face oil, and face cream.

GTVH has developed a comprehensive marketing strategy that includes, but is not limited to:

A full website refresh with updated branding and design to better appeal to the Le Pragma customer base.

Management has acquired a list of over 50,000 stores in the United States that carry CBD products and will dedicate a sales team to contact each one of these to introduce the Le Pragma product line and expand its sales distribution channels.

The company has also developed relationships with social media influencers that will represent Le Pragma, and the company will utilize known bloggers in the health industry to write articles on the product line to complement its media outreach.

Sonder Fulfillment will leverage its global relationships and strategic partnerships to lay the groundwork for entry into international markets such as the U.K., Mexico, Greece, Brazil, and beyond. .

The company will also authorize Sonder Fulfillment as an exclusive partner to distribute all bulk sales of the product line. This partnership will provide Sonder Fulfillment with preferred pricing on bulk materials and deliver a streamlined avenue for Le Pragma’s expansion.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by Matthias Zomer on Pexels and squarefrog on Pixabay

Related News

Golden Triangle Ventures Gives Update On Financial Disclosures & Dividend

The Week In Cannabis: Federal Research Bill, George Lopez, Brazil, Morocco, Columbia Care And More