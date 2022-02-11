Golden Triangle Ventures Gives Update On Financial Disclosures & Dividend

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK: GTVH) announced an update in regard to its financial disclosures and limited information status.

Based in Las Vegas, the company said that it has completed 11 draft financial disclosure statements and is near completion of its previously announced restatement of every financial statement published under GTVH since the company completed its merger with Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc.

The company previously disclosed that it had detected some discrepancies in its second quarter financial report for fiscal 2021, all of which have been reviewed and corrected by F.A.R. Out Numbered, LLC accounting services.

Golden Triangle also said that it is honored to work with Felicia A. Rossi with F.A.R. Out Numbered, who was appointed as the new corporate accountant/controller, enrolled agent and licensed tax consultant of the company.

In addition, FAR created, dissected, verified and confirmed the company’s convertible note amortization schedule, created and populated a quarterly contracted service expenses log based on issuances for service contracts; booked all quarterly expenses for its service contracts since inception, and reconciled and verified every contribution made, by every contributor, within each entity, for every month and year.

FAR also created a system for consistent treatment of accounting data groups, such as, but not limited to, bank data entry, SPAs, service contracts, issuances, electronic filing and more. This resulted in a consolidation of all information, by entity, by quarter, into one financial picture to become “audit ready” at a transactional level.

Golden Triangle is now completing a final review of all data, material events, shareholder issuances and all other information within its financial statement drafts to ensure the accuracy and timeline of events within its corporate history before filing its disclosures.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are to have the help and assistance of Felicia and all she has provided us over the past few months,” Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, said. “ The amount of work that we have done to get to where we are today is beyond anything I could ever fully explain. I am extremely confident in our ability to become audited, and I am very excited to get through this goal and begin sharing so many exciting developments within all companies under our umbrella.”

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Briggs on Unsplash