Elon Musk 'Microdoses' On Ketamine For Depression: WSJ

In a trend that’s raising eyebrows and questions about corporate responsibility, Silicon Valley executives, including Elon Musk and Sergey Brin, are increasingly turning to psychedelics such as ketamine, LSD, and magic mushrooms for business insights and personal growth, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Psychedelics in the Boardroom
These substances, once relegated to after-hours experimentation, have permeated corporate culture, with proponents arguing they can lead to business breakthroughs. This shift has left company leaders grappling with the implications of a workforce that frequently uses drugs, most of which are illegal.
Microdosing for Mindfulness
Many tech workers are microdosing psychedelics, a practice that involves taking small amounts of these substances to enhance creativity, focus, and mental clarity. “There are millions of people microdosing psychedelics right now,” said Karl Goldfield, a former sales and marketing consultant who advises colleagues on microdosing.
Musk’s Ketamine Use
Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, reportedly uses ketamine, both in microdoses for depression and in larger doses at parties. This information comes from individuals who have witnessed his drug use and others with direct knowledge of it, according to WSJ.
