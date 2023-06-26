Cannabis Legalization In Maryland: Massive 30,000 Marijuana-Seed Giveaway And Gov. Moore's Equity Goals

A nonprofit group in Maryland will receive 30,000 viable cannabis seeds from volunteers at the D.C.-Maryland border the moment it officially becomes legal - at one minute past midnight on Saturday, July 1.

The seeds will then be given to adults over 21 starting at ‘high noon’ that same Saturday from 13 volunteer-run locations throughout Maryland.

The seed giveaway program, ‘Question 4 Seed Score’ refers to Question 4, the cannabis legalization referendum that was overwhelmingly voted into law this past November and allows adults over 21 to grow cannabis for personal use. Although the group responsible for the seed giveaway, the Maryland Marijuana Justice (MDMJ) has voiced concern that the new law only allows citizens to grow two plants at a time and four if they are medical cannabis patients.

The group argues that the new legislation will create a two-tiered system with licensed growers able to produce as much cannabis as they want, while private citizens and medical marijuana patients are being limited.

Governor Commits To Social Equity Goals

Meanwhile, Governor Wes Moore addressed the Cannabis Regulators Association’s annual conference in Annapolis on Monday, where he reinforced the state’s commitment to promoting social equity and restorative justice in advance of Saturday’s cannabis market launch.

“In the past, cannabis policy has been used as a cudgel to oppress, jail, and discriminate against our fellow citizens, especially people of color; and the war on drugs didn’t just fail, it made us weaker as a nation,” said Gov. Moore at the conference attended by 200 state regulators, advocacy organizations and industry stakeholders.

“But now, we are writing a new chapter in the story of cannabis in America—a chapter focused on equity and economic growth. It’s time we moved away from this false choice that says we must pick an economy that is equitable or an economy that is growing—we can, and we will, do both.”

Equity has been central to the Cannabis Reform Act and is a key pillar of

Moore’s cannabis legalization efforts. To support implementation, the legislature also created the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund, which directs funding to communities most harmed by the war on drugs.

On July 1, Maryland will become the 25th state in the nation to legalize adult-use cannabis.

Photo: Gov. Moore addressing Cannabis Regulators conference