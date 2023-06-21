Exclusive: FloraWorks Completes $2.25M Series-A Financing For Cannabinoid Research

FloraWorks, a cannabinoid therapeutics company specializing in rare and novel cannabinoids, has successfully completed a $2.25 million Series-A financing round. Leading this significant investment was life sciences venture capital firm, Bonaventure Equity LLC. Other participants in the round included the ArcView Group, a renowned global leader in the cannabis and hemp industry, and a high-net-worth individual.

This financial accomplishment follows the first closure of the Company's Series-A financing, also led by BVE, in December 2022. FloraWorks aims to propel the field of cannabinoid research forward, with the hope of meeting various unmet medical needs. The company's innovative work focuses on addressing sleep disorders and dementia-related diseases.

FloraWorks CEO Alleh Lindquist said, “We are proud to be trailblazers in the emerging field of biotech cannabinoid research and thrilled to have long-term-minded and value-added investors like BVE and ArcView Group who share our vision." He added that the funds raised will expedite the pace of their research and aid in the development of a pipeline of rare and novel cannabinoids for use in both enterprise and consumer applications, as well as for treating devastating neurological conditions such as sleep disorders and Alzheimer's Disease.

Ross O'Brien, BVE founder and managing partner, shared his enthusiasm about partnering with FloraWorks. He emphasized that the company was uniquely placed to advance its mission of bringing the benefits of cannabinoid therapeutics to people globally. Notably, the company has already managed to expand cannabinoid consumer markets with high-quality products, while also successfully completing research studies with proprietary molecules in partnership with leading research organizations.

FloraWorks' proprietary processing technologies and substantial R&D efforts are focused on making rare and novel cannabinoids feasible for use in medical and therapeutic treatments. Bolstered by the recent financial investment, the company is in a strong position to forge ahead with its mission.