Ric Flair On Smoking Cannabis With Tyson And Snoop Dogg: Does Iron Mike Really Smoke $40k Of Weed A Week?

In a recent appearance at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, legendary former boxer Mike Tyson, wrestling icon Ric Flair, and Tyson 2.0 co-founder Chad Bronstein took center stage, engaging in an intriguing and humorous conversation about the cannabis industry, its highs and lows, and Tyson's personal cannabis journey.

"10% of income is better than no income at all," Tyson quipped as he spoke about his investment and involvement in the cannabis industry, a comment that left a lasting impression on the audience.

Tyson, Flair and Bronstein's chat took unexpected turns, presenting an array of vivid anecdotes. Flair kicked off the discussion with a light-hearted story about enjoying cannabis with notable personalities. "I've always got friends that tell me they can smoke with Mike Tyson and smoke with Snoop Dogg. So, you know, I'm one of these guys," he started, drawing laughter from the crowd. He then painted a picture of one unforgettable night. "Mike in the Hamptons paralyzed me. I don't really remember where I was. At 3 a.m., I sat up like Linda Blair."

Tyson's cannabis consumption is as legendary as his boxing career. Bronstein referenced a quote from popular radio host Howard Stern, who once claimed that Tyson smoked "$40,000 of the weed a week." Bronstein jokingly suggested Tyson's capacity for cannabis consumption: "And I think you can do that, right?" Tyson, maintaining his sense of humor, responded, "This is why I'm in the business."

Flair chimed in with a humorous calculation about Tyson's potential income, saying, "That would be 1/10 of your weekly income." His remarks served as a playful reminder of the profitability of the cannabis industry. He further painted a picture of the experience of smoking with Tyson: "It's no fun pinching your cheeks just trying to feel them."

