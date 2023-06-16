Exclusive: Clearmind And SciSparc To Conduct Study Evaluating Psychedelics And CannAmide Based Drug For Treatment Of Obesity And Metabolic Syndrome

Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND CMND CWY announced that as part of the company's ongoing collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, has entered into a research agreement with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to evaluate Clearmind's and SciSparc's combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Professor Joseph (Yossi) Tam, D.M.D., Ph.D., the head of the obesity and metabolism laboratory and the director of the Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will lead the study using the proprietary combination of Clearmind's MEAI and SciSparc's PEA.

The upcoming study will evaluate the effect of the combination of MEAI and PEA on food intake, metabolic and activity profiles.

A previous pre-clinical study, conducted at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, under the leadership of professor Tam, as part of a collaboration established with the university’s technology transfer company, Yissum, included multi-parameter metabolic assessments such as body weight, fat mass, glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity, liver enzymes and fat accumulation, as well as food consumption patterns. The study included three groups of rodents: lean rodents that were fed a standard diet, obese rodents that were fed a high-fat diet, and obese rodents that were fed a high-fat diet along with MEAI treatment.

Results showed that the obese animals treated with MEAI demonstrated an increased energy expenditure, as well as better fat utilization and weight loss of 20%, while reducing their overall fat mass and preserving lean body mass. No effect on motivation and well-being was observed. Additionally, MEAI treatment yielded normalization of insulin levels, improved glucose tolerance, as well as reduced fat and triglyceride accumulation in the liver. These results were significantly better than those obtained in the high-fat, untreated group.

Furthermore, a significant reduction in sucrose preference was observed following administration of MEAI for two days, supporting the notion that it can dampen the hedonic value of rewarding stimuli. Thus, MEAI may be beneficial for the treatment of compulsive reward-seeking behavior or excessive consumption of sweet foods.

Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash

