Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Q2 2023 Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange IIPR focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced that its board of directors has declared a second quarter 2023 dividend of $1.80 per share of common stock. The common stock dividends declared for the last twelve months of $7.20 per common share represent an increase of $0.70, or 11%, over dividends declared for the prior twelve months.
Additionally, IIPR announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.5625 per share of IIP’s 9.00% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock.
The dividends are payable on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Photo by Richard T on Unsplash
Related News
This Cannabis REIT Giant Faces Accusations Of Forgery And Running A Ponzi Scheme
Michigan's Skymint Loses Infamous Summit Sports Complex Where It Planned Huge Weed Cultivation Project
Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Q1 FY23 Revenue Grows 18% YoY To $76.1M
Earnings
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
- Earn global recognition for your achievements.
- Shine a spotlight on the people around you that deserve their moment.
- Celebrate with the newest, hottest and most successful in the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.