Latin Artist Connie Isla Commits To Natural Beauty, Launches Line Of CBD-Infused Cosmetics

By Javier Hasse via El Planteo

The versatile Argentine artist Connie Isla, known for her unwavering social and environmental commitment, took another step in her career and announced the launch of a new line of natural cosmetics that incorporates cannabidiol (CBD), one of the main medicinal components of the cannabis plant. In alliance with Future Farm Hemp Argentina, the innovative skincare line seeks to incorporate the benefits of CBD and revolutionize the cosmetics industry worldwide.

After having started a successful 2023 with her participation in the Lollapalooza festival, the series "RINGO: Gloria y Muerte," and the presentation of her recent album Isla Matter in a packed VORTERIX theater, Connie Isla once again surprises her audience with this new proposal.

"I always liked entrepreneurship, but this is something I wanted to do for a long time," said the artist. The result of this tireless search is NEM, a line that initially consists of three CBD products. All of them are available in her online store or through her Instagram account.

Connie Isla Skincare

The benefits that CBD offers for skin care have been key to the global growth of the skincare products market. CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system present in the skin through specific receptors, acting as a conditioning agent that improves its overall appearance. In addition, it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, beneficial for treating problems such as dryness, inflammation and free radical damage.

All NEM products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, vegan and hypoallergenic, complying with the highest international standards of quality and respect for the environment. But the brand's commitment doesn't stop there. Following the ethos of its founder, for each purchase of a NEM product, 5% is donated to Cascos Verdes, an NGO that promotes the inclusion of people with different intellectual abilities.

Connie and her partner, José Pizarro, director of Future Farm Hemp Argentina, also recognize the challenge of educating the public about the differences between cannabis, hemp, THC and CBD, in order to break down prejudices. And for this task, Connie, with her great communication skills, is undoubtedly the perfect ambassador.

More from El Planteo: