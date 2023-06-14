Unlocking Cannabis Compliance: A Virtual Roundtable For Hispanic Entrepreneurs

When it comes to entrepreneurship in the burgeoning cannabis industry, compliance is more than just a legal obligation, it is an absolute key to success. For Hispanic entrepreneurs venturing into this dynamic and complex sector, understanding and navigating the intricate landscape of regulations can spell the difference between growth and stunted business prospects. This is why the National Hispanic Cannabis Council (NHCC), in its dedicated pursuit of empowering Hispanic businesspeople, is hosting a live online session on Thursday, June 15, focusing on the essential role of compliance in the cannabis industry.

In partnership with Simplifya, the NHCC's forthcoming session will delve into the multifaceted aspects of cannabis compliance. The session's agenda underscores the "important" guidelines that every cannabis-related business should be fully conversant with, the potential repercussions faced by companies that fail to meet these regulatory demands, practical tips to better manage compliance tasks, and the crucial steps required in implementing an effective compliance plan at a cannabis business.

This conversation will also shed light on the distinct compliance demands faced by small businesses, providing solutions and tactics tailored to their unique challenges and needs. The NHCC and Simplifya's commitment to addressing these specific issues demonstrates their ongoing commitment to supporting small-scale entrepreneurs, a significant portion of whom are Hispanic.

An impressive lineup of industry professionals will spearhead this virtual round table discussion. Jerrico Perez, a partner at Vicente LLP, brings a wealth of expertise in legal compliance. Simplifya's regulatory analyst, Ileana Jiménez, offers her in-depth knowledge on regulatory landscapes, while Mauricio Agudelo, president of H2O Health Ventures, brings a unique perspective with his background in health-focused entrepreneurial endeavors. Lastly, Gabriel Mendoza, the executive vice president of operations at 4Front Ventures, will share insights from his experience managing operational aspects of a major cannabis business.

The NHCC is inviting all interested parties to join the session, which will be aired live on YouTube at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a tremendous opportunity for Hispanic entrepreneurs looking to solidify their position in the cannabis industry, offering invaluable insights into the complex world of cannabis compliance.