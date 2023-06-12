Wesana Shareholders Vote For Psilocybin And CBD Therapy Asset Sales To Lucy Scientific

Psychedelics drug developer Wesana Health Holdings Inc. WSNAF announced all matters discussed at the company’s annual general and special shareholders meeting of June 9 were approved by a majority of votes cast.

Approximately 80% of the votes entitled by Wesana’s outstanding shares were present and voted at the meeting by shareholders and proxy holders, and 99% of votes cast approved three resolutions.

Two of them are managerial, including the election of all director nominees to the directors’ board for the upcoming year, and the appointment of MNP LLP as Wesana’s auditors for the upcoming year.

The third and latter is a special resolution approving the sale by subsidiary Wesana Health Inc. of its right and interest in the SANA-013 development-related assets and any other applicable related assets (potentially a sale of substantially all the company’s business) following the asset purchase agreement with Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI and Lucy Scientific Discovery USA Inc. dated March 20 and expected to close this June.

Wesana’s lead candidate SANA-013 uses proprietary drug delivery protocols and a novel combination comprising psilocybin and CBD for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD.)

