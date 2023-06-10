Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, Run DMC & More To Perform At Hip-Hop 50 Concert In Yankee Stadium

This summer marks the golden anniversary of Hip-Hop and Yankee Stadium will host a star-studded concert on the very day, a half-century later, when the genre took shape - Aug. 11.

Hip Hop 50 Live At Yankee Stadium

The event features Hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Lil Wayne and Run-D.M.C. as headliners. Other hip-hop heavyweights such as Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Common, Lil Kim, Remy Ma and T.I. and many more will be there, too.

NYC and especially Bronx residents will especially enjoy Run-D.M.C.'s ‘Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off’ performance.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” said RUN of Run-D.M.C.

DJ Kool Herc: "Founder of Hip-Hop" To Be Honored

Jamaican American DJ Kool Herc, born Clive Campbell, is credited with contributing to the development of hip-hop in the Bronx when he began playing hard funk records of the sort typified by James Brown. A disc jockey who contributed to developing the rhyming style of hip-hop, Kool Herc was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in May 2023 in the Musical Influence Award category.

"It was Clive Campbell aka DJ Kool Herc, on Aug. 11, 1973, who changed music and the Bronx’s association with hip-hop, forever," says The Bronx Times.

“The event will commemorate the 50th birthday of hip-hop as a love letter for the genre and all those who have made it popular. The concert also follows other recent events in the Bronx recognizing the upcoming anniversary and the borough’s role as its birthplace,” noted the outlet.

50th Birthday Of Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday year kicked off in February at New York's Museum at FIT with an exhibition, Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip-Hop Style.

Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is co-produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation and the New York Yankees.

Ticket prices start as low as $5. Presale for tickets began this Thursday and general ticket sales on Friday, June 9.

Photo: Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube from Twitter