Mike Tyson Takes Magic Mushrooms Every Day, Assures Psychedelics Helped Him Lose 100 Pounds In 4 Months

"The first time I had done this particular psychedelic, I was probably 330 pounds. After I did 5-MeO-DMT, I lost 100 pounds, like in four months," revealed former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. Tyson, now associated with the cannabis company TYSON 2.0, spoke candidly about his transformative journey with psychedelics and how they drastically changed his life.

Tyson's use of psychedelics, particularly 5-MeO-DMT, sparked a physical and mental transformation. "Not only that, it told me that I could fight somebody and I fought an exhibition and everything has been uphill for life on my terms," he stated. The former boxer attributes his significant weight loss and resurgence in the ring to his experience with psychedelics.

Tyson further discussed his regular use of mushrooms, claiming it as a consistent part of his routine. "From my experience with psychedelics, I take mushrooms every day and never miss a day," he affirmed, implying that it has become a part of his daily regimen. He even integrates mushrooms into his training regimen, stating, "When I box and train, I train on mushrooms. It just never stopped."

The fighter went on to reflect on his current state, revealing, "Shit is going to happen. But as far as success, as we call it, everything's been going great."

