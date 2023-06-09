Cannabis Research In India Tackles Cancer, Malta's Cannabis Clubs, Guernsey's Medical Marijuana

India Moves Towards Medical Independence: Cannabis Research Project Targets Cancer and Epilepsy

The Cannabis Research Project by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) in Jammu, the most populous district in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, aims to develop high-quality medicines for neuropathies, cancer, and epilepsy.

Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh commended the CSIR-IIIM for its significant role in leading the project and highlighted its potential to reduce dependency on imported medicines.

To ensure success, Singh instructed the organization of a workshop to address challenges and facilitate progress. This project holds great potential for India's healthcare sector, promoting indigenous production and leveraging expertise for marketing, clinical trials, and technical support.

Guernsey Shatters Expectations: 12,000 Medicinal Cannabis Prescriptions In 10 Months

Guernsey doctors have issued over 12,000 prescriptions for medicinal cannabis, surpassing expectations after its legalization for medical purposes in 2019.

The number of prescriptions peaked in March 2023 at 1,449, the highest monthly figure since records began the previous year, and over 5,000 cannabis prescriptions were given out in the first four months of 2023.

This has sparked a debate about the potential legalization of recreational cannabis use in the Channel Islands, with calls for local governments to regulate rather than criminalize it.

Malta's Cannabis Club License Applications Surge

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis in Malta received 26 applications from potential cannabis clubs seeking licenses to sell home-grown marijuana. However, not all applications will be granted as a rigorous vetting process will be followed.

The exact date for issuing the first licenses is yet to be determined. The authority and Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg announced new guidelines promoting responsible cannabis use to increase harm reduction awareness.

Cannabis clubs, called Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations, have been applying since February 28, 2023, and are the only legal means to purchase cannabis in Malta since its legalization in December 2021.

Clubs seeking licenses in Malta must operate as non-profit organizations, exclusively sell their own product, import only seeds and limit membership to a maximum of 500 individuals.

Membership is open to individuals above 18, though THC levels are capped for those under 21, each person can only join one club and revenues must be reinvested or used for salaries while a portion goes to a harm reduction fund.

Photo: Gerd Altmann via Pixabay.