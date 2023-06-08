Puffco Celebrates 10 Years Of Disruption With A Revamped Peak Pro Cannabis Concentrates Vaporizer

In the vibrant landscape of cannabis technology, Puffco stands as a pioneer. Over the past decade, this award-winning company has revolutionized the way the world consumes cannabis. And now, to celebrate its tenth anniversary, Puffco is taking yet another leap forward. The company has reinvented its flagship product, releasing a redesigned and technologically upgraded version of the Peak Pro.

Since its inception in 2013, Puffco has sold nearly two million devices, spreading its groundbreaking technology to 30 countries worldwide. It’s been a journey of innovation and disruption, propelling the company to the forefront of the cannabis industry.

At the heart of it all is CEO and founder Roger Volodarsky, whose mission has been unwavering from the start. "Our goal has been to make concentrates more accessible to everyone by creating safer, high-quality devices that give customers an unparalleled experience," says Volodarsky. "It's incredible to see that mission reaching people all over the world today."

The Puffco team, which now boasts over 100 members, has consistently pushed the boundaries of product development. It has given the world an enticing array of devices that blend form, functionality and sophistication, from the Proxy vaporizer pipe to the Plus portable concentrate pen, the discreet Cupsy bubbler, and of course, the iconic Puffco Peak Pro. All its products aim to demystify and destigmatize concentrates while celebrating the multifaceted beauty of the cannabis plant.

The newly unveiled Peak Pro represents the pinnacle of Puffco's dedication to innovation. It now features Puffco's patented 3D Chamber, promising users more flavorful vapor, faster heat-up time, and longer battery life. Additionally, the device boasts an all-new Joystick Cap and improved perc slots in the glass, enhancements that work together to boost vapor production. The Puffco Connect app also has some exciting updates. Advanced Metrics and Vapor Control features allow users to customize their experience further by controlling the volume of vapor produced.

The company's commitment to user customization was a key driving force behind the development of the original Peak Pro. "We wanted to introduce a higher level of customization so that each user had the control to dial in on the exact temperature and experience they're looking for," says Volodarsky. "With the evolution of hash, like Piattella, over the last couple of years, along with the changes we've seen in tech, we decided to level up our flagship device to continue innovating and redefining hash consumption."

As of June 6, the new Peak Pro, retailing at $420, is available to Puffco SMS subscribers and will be open to the general public on June 8. The device, backed by a two-year warranty, comes in two classic colors: Pearl and Onyx.

Puffco's journey is not just about making products that revolutionize the way people consume cannabis; it's about making the magic of concentrates accessible and enjoyable. And as the company celebrates a decade of groundbreaking innovation, it's clear that Puffco is primed for another decade of changing the world of cannabis.