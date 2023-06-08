USDA's Bold Move: Elevating Hemp's Status As A 'Specialty Crop' What Does It Mean?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has taken a significant step to recognize the value of hemp by renaming a trade advisory committee to prominently feature the plant among specialty crops, indicating a growing recognition of its value as a unique commodity.

The USDA has appointed hemp industry representatives and renamed the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee (ATAC) for Trade in Tobacco, Cotton, Peanuts, and Hemp.

Patrick Atagi, president and CEO of the National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC), called the committee renaming a "huge recognition" by federal officials.

The ATACs, jointly appointed by USDA and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), provide advice and recommendations on trade barriers, negotiation of trade agreements, and implementation of existing trade agreements.

USDA is currently accepting nominations for members of the ATACs and the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee (APAC) until June 2027.

The legal definition of specialty crops includes fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture; it was created to distinguish them from commodity crops like corn, wheat and soybeans.

Specialty crops are recognized for their unique characteristics, marketability, and economic value.

The designation of specialty crops provides U.S. horticulturists with advantages such as funding, research programs, marketing support, and promotional initiatives, contributing to their competitiveness, profitability, and the overall growth and sustainability of the industry.

In 2022, the hemp sector experienced a significant economic downturn, primarily attributed to the lack of FDA regulations on marketing hemp derivative products such as CBD oil.

The FDA's decision not to allow the marketing of CBD as dietary supplements or food items has left the industry without clear regulations.

