Revolutionizing Cattle Feed? Hempseed Cake Is A Promising Alternative: USDA Study

Hempseed cake, a byproduct of hempseed oil production, could be a sustainable alternative feed source for cattle, according to a study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

About The Study: Based on 111-day trials with groups of heifers, the study, which was recently published in Food Additives and Contaminants, showed that the average concentration of CBD and THC in the hempseed cake used was only 1/3000th of the legal threshold of 0.3% THC.

Therefore, cattle fed with hempseed cake had low levels of THC and CBD in their muscle, liver, kidney, and fat tissues.

The study, conducted at North Dakota State University (NDSU), determined that hempseed cake, in addition to being a safe source of crude protein and fiber in cattle feed, is a potential market for industrial hemp producers.

A More Environmentally Friendly And Sustainable Future For The Cattle Industry?

In many states, farmers and hemp product makers are advocating for the use of hempseed cake and other parts of the plant as cattle feed, as they are not yet regulated. However, concerns have been raised that cannabinoids in the feed could be transferred to humans.

Researchers also measured cannabinoid residues in various tissues after the feeding period and found that the compounds were quickly cleared from the animals' bodies.

Regarding trace amounts of cannabinoids, about 10 parts per billion, were found in the urine and plasma of the cattle during the feeding period. However, only trace amounts of CBD and THC combined were detected in the fat of the meat after slaughter, and no detectable levels were observed in the liver, kidney, and skeletal muscle, according to the study.

“According to our exposure assessment, it would be very difficult for a human to consume enough fat from cattle fed with hempseed cake to exceed regulatory guidelines for dietary THC exposure," NDSU researcher David Smith stated.

Some states are pushing for the use of hemp products in commercial feed, while the FDA is responsible for approving the use of hemp products in animal feeds at the federal level.

