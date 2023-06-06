Does Weed Help Orgasms? Expert Weighs In

"Music sounds better, food tastes better, and sex feels better," says Jonathan Bohun, cannabis expert and CEO of WEEDAR.

At a time when stress pervades every aspect of our lives, sex is not spared. With data suggesting that an astonishing 50% of women don't typically reach orgasm during sex there is an urgent need for solutions. And, some argue that cannabis could be the game-changer we've been waiting for, as Google searches for "CBD for sex" and "marijuana for sex" have exploded by 238% and 162%, respectively.

As we approach National Sex Day on June 9th, Bohun helps us delve deeper into this curious subject: sex on weed. As the founder of a distribution platform for cannabis brands, he answers five essential questions about marijuana and its impact on sexual performance.

Is cannabis really good for sex?

"Cannabis affects our sensory perception," Bohun says. "Studies show that 70% of people experience heightened sex drive and intensified orgasms when cannabis is involved." Not only does cannabis enhance pleasure, but it also excites the senses – a fact backed by many who report an improved sense of taste and touch during their sexual encounters.

While many are aware of marijuana's mood-enhancing capabilities, few know that even CBD products can boost pleasure, relieve stress and anxiety, and set the mood for sex. Bohun also recommends CBD-infused external-use products like lubricants or oils for an extra kick, explaining, "Our intimate areas have numerous cannabinoid receptors, and CBD stimulates increased blood flow to these tissues, enhancing sensitivity and supporting the body’s natural lubrication."

For those hesitant about getting high, Bohun assures that there's no need for worry. He says, "Cannabis has two main active components: THC and CBD. It’s the THC that primarily affects brain function and gives us that euphoric sensation associated with marijuana. CBD makes us feel good, but it doesn’t have that same high, so stick to CBD oils, tinctures, capsules, creams, or even gummies, beverages, and patches."

However, he also cautions about CBD being a relaxant and the risk of getting too relaxed to perform. "On the one hand, it can serve as a natural performance enhancer, reducing anxiety and promoting a sense of calmness. On the other, if you ingest too much, you might fall asleep before you make it through the foreplay. Just like in the bedroom, it’s best to start slow," Bohun advises with a chuckle.

When asked about taking CBD when trying to conceive, Bohun urges to consult a doctor due to a lack of substantial research in this area.

Ready to give it a go? Bohun has a few last pointers: start with a low dosage, try different methods of consumption, communicate with your partner, and don’t shy away from exploring your own pleasure with CBD solo.

"Spice it up, experiment, and find what works best for you," he concludes.