Truckers Testing Positive For Cannabis At Record Rates, 129,000 Prohibited, Exacerbating Supply Chain

The number of truck drivers testing positive for marijuana use rose by 9.2% in the first quarter of 2023, with a significant portion of those who failed their tests not participating in the return-to-work program, according to data from the federal Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse reported Transport Topics this week.

Hiring Pool Shrinks And So Does The Supply Chain

As more potential and current truck drivers test positive for marijuana, fewer of them are going through the process of getting their commercial driver’s licenses back.

And the supermarket shelves tell the story.

"Nearly 75% of the US economy's goods and nearly all products sold in grocery stores are transported daily by the trucking industry, which has grappled with a historic shortage of 80,000 drivers for over a year," noted Food Navigator USA.

As of the end of this March, 129,100 drivers remain prohibited from driving due to failing tests for any of the 14 different types of drugs screened by the Dept. of Transportation, Among them, 97,833 have not started the return-to-work program, while 19,413 are currently eligible for retesting.