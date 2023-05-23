New York's LIM College Makes History With Nation's First-Ever Masters Of Cannabis Business Degree

In NYC, pioneering institution LIM College celebrated its Class of 2023 Commencement ceremony at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on May 20.

Over 450 graduates received their well-deserved Associate, Bachelor's and Master's degrees, marking an important milestone in the business of fashion and lifestyle. Among them, a remarkable group of students were part of the inaugural class at LIM, making history as the first individuals in the nation to earn Master of Professional Studies (MPS) degrees in The Business of Cannabis.

"We are thrilled to have educated and now graduated the first MPS degree holders in The Business of Cannabis," Michael Zaytsev, academic director of the program said in a statement procured exclusively by Benzinga. "LIM has attracted a diverse group of talented students who will be at the forefront of a unique industry that not only experiences rapid growth but also serves as a platform to make a significant impact on public health, social justice, environmental stewardship, and more."

Empowering The Future Of The Industry

LIM College, known for its forward-thinking approach, became the first institution in the United States to offer an MPS degree program in The Business of Cannabis in 2022, following approval from the New York State Education Department. The college also provides the nation's first Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree program in The Business of Cannabis, set to graduate its first class in 2026.

These trailblazing graduates are entering an industry poised for exponential growth, providing an expansive array of career opportunities.

LIM graduates from left to right: Laura Matlin, Celeste Hernandez, Adjwoa Hogue, Jermisha Collins, Reiana Williams, Angelika Martinez-McGhee, Kim Burnett, Timothy Langhorne, Demetri Loukeris, Shandel Garner

Others have already secured positions at esteemed organizations such as House of Puff, Cmed, Oak Cliff Cultivators, and more, showcasing the practical relevance of their education.

"Armed with their master's degrees in The Business of Cannabis, our graduates are now ready to embark on meaningful and rewarding careers within the cannabis industry. I have no doubt that their leadership will exert a positive influence on the sector for many years to come," Zaytsev said.

According to data, total annual legal cannabis revenue in America is projected to reach a staggering $45 billion by 2025. CannabizTeam's Tri-State 2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide estimates that over 100,000 new jobs will be created in the New York/New Jersey/Connecticut area alone within the next five years.

Photo: Courtesy of Margo Amala On Unsplash