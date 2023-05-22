Curaleaf Settles $100,000 Class-Action Suit Following Oregon Labeling Mixup

Massachusetts-based cannabis company Curaleaf CURLF has settled another class-action lawsuit related to its Select brand CBD drops containing THC.
What Happened?
- The settlement, the second in the case, stems from when the company mixed up its two lines of products – one with CBD and the other with THC, causing confusing states for some of its consumers who were not expecting to get stoned from their CBD drops.
Oregon state regulators had to recall the brand’s 1,000mg unflavored Select CBD drops, labeled as “Broad Spectrum,” but that contained THC. And then the brand’s 1,000-mg bottles of unflavored, Select THC Tincture had to be recalled for not containing THC.
- The company attributed the incident to unintentional human error.
- This latest settlement, totaling $100,000, will establish a fund to compensate the affected consumers, allowing them to claim $150-$200 each if they purchased mislabeled Select CBD drops after June 19, 2021.
- The settlement was reached after negotiations with plaintiff Ronald Williamson, who filed the motion in Oregon federal court seeking approval.
- Williamson's attorneys plan to seek no more than 25% of the fund to cover court costs and legal fees.
- This is not the first time for Curaleaf. The company agreed to another settlement for approximately $50,000.
Photo: Edward Lich via Pixabay.
