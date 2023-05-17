Minnesota Legislature Approves Game-Changing Drug Policy Reform Measures

Minnesota lawmakers have achieved a significant breakthrough by reaching a consensus on marijuana legalization measures, positioning the bill for floor votes in both chambers, as soon as this week.

The legislation covers purchase and cultivation rights, possession limits, expungement of prior convictions, licensing for growers, retailers, and delivery services, and on-site consumption at specific events.

Adding to this progressive stance, on Monday the Minnesota legislature approved a comprehensive criminal justice and public safety omnibus bill that decriminalizes drug paraphernalia possession, syringe services, residue and testing.

A Win for Harm Reduction

The adoption of such measures marks a significant triumph for harm reduction advocates within the state.

If signed into law, Minnesota would become the first state in the nation to fully legalize the delivery and possession of all drug paraphernalia even when controlled substance residue is present.

Highlights Of The Reform Package

Paraphernalia possession and delivery will no longer be criminalized, except in cases where manufacture is intended for delivery.

Possessing small amounts of drug residue on paraphernalia will no longer be deemed illegal.

Syringe service providers will be authorized to offer crucial harm reduction services at no cost, including sterile needles, overdose prevention education, and referrals to treatment.

Photo by Grav on Unsplash.