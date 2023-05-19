Enjoy Your Cannabis Experience With These Hottest New Arrivals: DripCees, TeaPot, Djot, Cosmic Go Pen & More

Stay in the know with these cutting-edge cannabis products. Benzinga is your go-to source for weekly updates on the most exciting industry launches.

DripCees by Clear Cannabis Inc.

Introducing DripCees: The Clear's mouthwatering cannabis gummies. Experience fast-acting, vegan delights infused with premium distillate and expertly balanced cannabinoids. With convenient scoring for easy micro-dosing and three irresistible flavors, DripCees is set to revolutionize your cannabis journey. Already earning industry acclaim, these gummies are a winner at the THC Classic. Elevate your experience with DripCees today and taste the future of cannabis! Available in Missouri & Colorado. In June 2023, it will debut in the New Mexico market.

Image by The Clear

TeaPot by The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

Sip, savor and elevate with TeaPot's Mango Green Tea from The Boston Beer Company Inc. SAM, this cannabis-infused iced tea is a flavor sensation like no other. After winning awards with their Lemon Black Tea, TeaPot is back with a refreshing twist. Each 355ml can blend the perfect tea with Pedro's Sweet Sativa, packing 5mg of THC. "Our team has worked hard to create an amazingly smooth, lightly sweetened green tea that complements the natural effects of Pedro's Sweet Sativa,” said Paul Weaver, head of cannabis for the Boston Beer Company. Available in select cannabis retail outlets and online in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan - Canada - throughout May. Cheers to elevated tea drinking!

Djot Led by Former Scientist Elad Barak

Image by TeaPot

Introducing Djot, the pocket-sized "Keurig of Cannabis" by former rocket scientist Elad Barak, this innovative device guarantees simple, safe and precise cannabis dosing into any drink. Say goodbye to smoking and hello to reliable, accessible and enjoyable cannabis consumption. With Djot, everyday users and newcomers can experience a controlled and hassle-free cannabis experience. Get ready to revolutionize the way you consume cannabis with Djot and its groundbreaking technology developed by Canadian entrepreneur Elad Barak. Pre-order conveniently online.

Image by Djot

Cannabis-Infused Mocktails by Autumn Brands

Experience hangover-free and calorie-free bliss with cannabis-infused Autumn Brands mocktails, pure and pesticide-free elixirs, the Warrior Elixir for a long-lasting THC and THCa combination. Try Thrive Elixir for a balanced CBD and THC blend. Savor the taste, embrace the relaxation, and elevate your mocktail game with Autumn Brands.

"Experience the potent psychoactive high by using 1-2 drops under your tongue for 15 seconds, or add your desired amount to beverages or foods. Feel the full effects in 30-60 minutes. Shake well before use," reads a statement provided exclusively to Benzinga. Available in Los Angeles, CA, and conveniently online.

Cheers to a new way of enjoying beverages!

Image by Autumn Brands

MouthPeace Minis by Moose Labs

Introducing the redesigned MouthPeace Minis by Moose Labs, pioneers of sanitary smoking. Enjoy safer smoke sessions with these sustainable devices that act as a protective barrier against oral bacteria and harmful contaminants. The new packaging uses 96% less plastic, showcasing Moose Labs' commitment to a greener industry. With improved design and medical-grade silicone construction, these BPA-free devices offer enhanced suction, airflow, and easy cleaning. “It is important that we actively work to create a more sustainable industry,” says Moose Labs' co-founder Jay Rush. “By eliminating the amount of plastic in our packaging, we are proving that it is possible to improve sustainability in the cannabis space, while hopefully inspiring other companies to do the same.” Join the revolution in cannabis accessories with MouthPeace Minis, priced at $9.99.

Image by Moose Labs

St. Louis’ Strain: 314 by CODES Cannabis Brand

CODES, Missouri's new cannabis brand, brings you the 314 strain dedicated to St. Louis. Experience refreshing relaxation with a hint of gritty St. Louis spirit. CODES is all about high-quality, terpene-rich strains for Missouri's six area codes. Get ready for supreme pre-rolls, vapes and gummies inspired by local flavors. Join the CODES community and unlock your highest potential. Visit HERE for more information.

Image by CODES

Cosmic Go Pen by Good Day Farm

Get ready for an out-of-this-world vaping experience with Good Day Farm's Cosmic Go Pens. Now available in Arkansas and Missouri, the Big Bang flavor combines smooth vanilla, sweet berry, and peppery herbal notes for an unparalleled cosmic adventure. These sleek rechargeable vape pens offer a complex flavor profile with carefully balanced terpenes. Find them at select dispensaries near you and elevate your vaping game with Cosmic Go Pens from Good Day Farm.

Image by Good Day Farm

Pet CBD Club

Unleash the wellness power for your furry friends with Pet CBD Club's new line. Introducing CBD For Cats and CBD For Dogs, specially formulated to enhance pet health and happiness. With natural, safe, and effective CBD solutions, Pet CBD Club is on a mission to improve the quality of life for your beloved companions. Trust in its high-quality, third-party tested products to bring peace of mind and a brighter future for your pets. Available in Mayville, ND, and conveniently online.

Image by Pet CBD Club

Elevate your cannabis experience with Benzinga's Weekly Buzz! Discover the hottest launches, from groundbreaking innovations to game-changing services. Join us on this exciting journey and stay ahead of the buzz!

Image Credits: Kindel Media on Pexels Edited by Benzinga