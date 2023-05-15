Greenlane Holdings Q1 2023 Revenue Surges 9% Thanks To New Products & Reduced Operating Expenses

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.,GNLN a leading distributor of cannabis accessories and vaporization products, reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 late Monday. The company experienced a 9.0% increase in revenue, reaching $24.0 million, and significantly reduced operating expenses by 32%.

Key Takeaways

Growth can be attributed to the successful launch of 16 new products, including offerings from Groove, Eyce, and DaVinci.

Moreover, Greenlane demonstrated its commitment to optimizing operational efficiency by reducing operating expenses by a notable $7.1 million or 32% compared to the previous quarter.

Although Greenlane reported a net loss of $10.2 million, the adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter improved to $6.8 million, indicating positive strides in the company's financial performance.

Highlights

Q1 2023 revenue increased 9.0% to $24.0 million compared to Q4 2022 ($22.0 million).

Q1 2023 operating expenses were down $7.1 million or 32% compared to Q4 2022, including a $4.6 million intangible assets impairment charge.

Q1 2023 net loss attributed to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. was $10.2 million compared to Q4 2022 ($13.3 million), including the $4.6 million intangible assets impairment charge. The basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.64 compared to $1.02 for the prior quarter.

Q1 2023 adjusted EBITDA loss was $6.8 million compared to Q4 2022 ($7.6 million).

The Company launched 16 new products: 12 from Groove, 3 from Eyce, and the MIQRO-C from DaVinci.

Q1 2023 net sales were $24.0 million, a 9.0% increase over the prior quarter.

The gross margin was 23.0% during the quarter, lower than the 26.7% in Q4 2022.

Price Action

GNLN shares were trading 13.89% higher on Monday after the bell at $0.33 per share.

