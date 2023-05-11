Discover The Latest Cannabis Products & Services: Solei Tea By Tilray, Falling Leaves, Hemp Hydrate, Undoo & OGeez!

Discover the latest and greatest in the world of cannabis products and services. Benzinga has got you covered with our weekly updates on the hottest new launches in the industry.

Solei Tea by Tilray

Get ready to elevate your wellness routine with the premiere of Solei's infused tea collection brought to you by Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY, a global leader in cannabis and consumer packaged goods.

Unleash the power of natural ingredients, including cane sugar and premium whole-leaf herbal tea, blended with aromatic flavors like Peach Ginger, Lavender Chamomile and Mint. This collection takes self-care to the next level with unique CBD, CBN, and THC formulations, carefully crafted to optimize your personal rituals.

Each micro-dosed tea blend offers versatility - enjoy it hot or cold, sweetened or unsweetened, or even as a base for tea-inspired mocktails. Discover Solei's premium teas in biodegradable and resealable packs, available in select regions - British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, and Ontario - and cannabis retailers across Canada.

Falling Leaves

If you are looking for a unique dining experience that tantalizes your taste buds while indulging in the benefits of cannabis, look no further than Falling Leaves Events, a Michigan-based event company that offers a unique dining experience through its Infused Dinner Series.

Each course is infused with high-quality cannabis, providing a tantalizing experience for foodies and cannabis enthusiasts. The events also offer networking opportunities with other industry leaders. “The ability to tap into a national network of eco-partners from disparate cannabis markets gets us out of our silos,” Michael Webster, founder & managing member and NCIA BCFS committee member told Benzinga. "We’re also doing NECANN Chicago with TREEZ on June, 2."

Falling Leaves Events operates on a monthly basis in the Metro Detroit area. Don't miss this chance to expand your network and indulge in a gourmet meal.

Image Courtesy Of Falling Leaves

Hemp Hydrate

Hydration meets innovation – elevate your experience with Hemp Hydrate purified bottled water brought to you by Hemp Hydrate Brands Corp., a leading hemp-derived CBD company. Experience the ultimate refreshment with each sip as its 500-milliliter bottles infuse your day with 5 milligrams of high-quality, naturally hemp-derived CBD distillate, while its one-liter bottles deliver an incredible 10 milligrams of CBD goodness. Hemp Hydrate’s bottle design is made of up to 50% recycled plastic and reduces ultraviolet exposure.

"At Hemp Hydrate, our bottled water is clear, tasteless, infused with premium, plant-derived goods grown in the U.S., and designed for daily consumption to quench the thirst of Colorado's active lifestyle market,” said Gregg Billmeyer, chief operating officer of Hemp Hydrate.

Grab your Hemp Hydrate today, available in the Denver metro area and conveniently online.

Image by Hemp Hydrate

OGeez! Gummies

Welcome to the next generation of OGeez! gummies, now in a variety-pack model. Experience the revamped flavors of The Fruits and The Creams, featuring Watermelon, Red Apple, Peach, Blackberries & Cream, Orange Creamsicle and Peaches N' Cream. OGeez's also offers effects-based gummies like CBN Sleep Gummy and Happy Balance. Available now in Arizona's booming adult-use market. Elevate your gummy game with OGeez!

"Consider this our next flavor generation," said OGeez! Brands CEO Bran Noonan. "We are really focusing on SKU optimization, especially as we grow and think about expansion."

Image by Ogeez Brands

Undoo

If you are looking for a way to relieve overconsumption and reset tolerance when it comes to cannabis, look no further than Undoo, a national brand of supplements exclusively distributed by Assurance Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM.

The supplements contain olive oil, olivetol and vitamin E, providing relief without causing a high. Undoo supplements are available in gel capsule form and include relief, reset, and refresh. Get yours today at a dispensary near you in New Mexico.

Image Courtesy of ABQ Journal by Toro LLC

Our weekly updates unveil the hottest launches, from groundbreaking innovations to game-changing services. Join us on this exciting adventure and elevate your cannabis experience with Benzinga's Weekly Buzz!

Image Credits: Vector Point Studio On Shutterstock