Reparations For Black Americans Impacted By War On Drug Recommended By California Task Force

California's Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans has recommended $228 billion in reparations for those affected by the war on drugs, specifically targeting economically deprived areas.

The final report, to be submitted on June 29, along with the additional suggested measures, such as affirmative action, abolishing the death penalty, restoring voting rights, free college tuition, and universal healthcare will be discussed by lawmakers, reported CNN.

The Task Force suggests that compensation for community harms be provided as uniform payments based on an eligible recipient’s duration of residence in California during the defined period of harm.

African American residents in California incarcerated for possession or distribution of substances now legal, such as cannabis, should seek particular compensation.

Background

Established by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in 2020 to develop reparations proposals, the task force has urged the state legislature to pass reparations legislation, marking a significant step toward rectifying the historical injustices faced by Black Americans.

“The Reparations Task Force's role is to develop recommendations for future Legislative action,” reads the State of California Department of Justice website.

Photo: Courtesy Of Sterling Davis On Unsplash