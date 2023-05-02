Willow Industries Launches New Consulting Arm To Support Cannabis Businesses

Willow Industries announced the launch of Willow Scientific, a new tiered suite of microbial consulting services that offers a proactive approach for long-term success by addressing and solving contamination at the source.

The new services are an expansion of the microbial support that businesses leasing WillowPure technology currently receive.

With offerings now available to all licensed cannabis cultivators, including those not yet utilizing WillowPure, and businesses who want to improve internal processes and elevate their quality assurance can leverage Willow Scientific consulting services.

“We realized a lot of cannabis companies are playing a guessing game when it comes to microbial contamination, which is obviously riddled with a host of challenges,” Jill Ellsworth, founder and CEO of Willow Industries exclusively told Beniznga. “Knowing that these business leaders have enough to worry about without trying to become full-time experts in identifying, tracking and solving contamination at the source, we came up with Willow Scientific.”

Willow Scientific services include standard (a one-month program), premium (a four-month program), and Pro (a 10-month program).

“Our new consulting arm not only helps to minimize operators’ headaches so they can focus on their core business but also brings cutting-edge agricultural best practices, microbial insights and helps educate them on best practices – it’s a service that is much-needed as the sector grows,” Ellsworth said.

Photo: Courtesy of Willow Industries