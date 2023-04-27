Breaking Down Barriers In Psychedelic Exploration With New Video Series And Poetry

PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC), a multimedia leader in psychedelics, announced the premiere of its new video series, "PSYC Taboo," which will focus on carefully selected topics highlighting the integration of psychedelics into the lives of everyday people.

The series aims to provide an entertaining and informative glimpse "beneath the surface" at topics that have become increasingly relevant within the growing community of psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted therapy, according to a news release.

“The genesis of PSYC Taboo started with acknowledging just how complex and diverse the psychedelics community is and has always been,” said PSYC CEO and PSYC Taboo Executive Producer, David Flores in a news release.

“For better or worse, the biotech and drug development side of this sector has been at the forefront, from a public eye perspective, of the psychedelics movement in recent years."

The first episode, titled "Pleasure Is Your Divine Right," will explore the topic of sex and psychedelics, featuring personal testimony and expert commentary from licensed psychotherapists and sex scholars, "such as Lauren Taus, a licensed psychotherapist practicing Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy in Los Angeles, Dr. David Tripp of Antioch University Los Angeles, and Nadège, a noted sex scholar and bestselling author."

PSYC, which is a parent company to Spotlight Media Corporation, hopes to establish itself as a trustworthy media authority in the psychedelics space.

For those who prefer poetry, "The Death of a Former Self" is a psychedelic poem that explores the internal conflict between one's past and present self, and the fear and trust involved in letting go and learning to trust oneself.

The poem is a reminder to integrate profound experiences and exercise better discernment in approaching psychedelics.

The author, Max Stossel, wrote the poem as an argument between his previous and current selves about how often to do psychedelics. “(...) This poem came through to me as a voice inside yelling, ‘Integrate!' which is a beautiful reminder, too,” Stossel says.

The risks associated with consuming psychedelic substances are acknowledged, and guidance on how to approach responsibly is provided by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelics Studies (MAPS), as reported by Psychedelic Spotlight.

Photo: Courtesy Of Alexander Grey On Unsplash