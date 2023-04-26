Cookies CEO Berner In Legal Spat With Investors, Calls Strongarm Claims 'Sabotage'

Two investors filed a lawsuit against the leaders of Cookies, the cannabis company of Gilbert Milam (aka Berner).

The investors, which together own a 10% stake in Cookies, allege that the brand is being used "for pervasive self-dealing and to strongarm and bully others into paying millions of dollars in personal benefits and kickbacks.”

The lawsuit, filed in February, was first reported by WeedWeek.

In addition to Milam, Cookies President Parker Berling and CFO Ian Habenicht, are also named in the lawsuit along with board member Lesjai Peronnet Chang, and employees Michael Roberts and Omar Ortiz.

"Third parties who resist the demands or do not comply with the company's rules are threatened and defamed on social media, with some even experiencing physical violence," the investors claim.

The investors also allege that Cookies' executives:

Accepted lavish gifts without disclosing them to shareholders

Used threats to secure deals

Negotiated side deals with companies they owned or had stakes in

Took out a $5 million loan without approval.

The investors also claim that when they raised their concerns, the company attempted to dilute the plaintiffs' interests.

Milam, who is CEO of Cookies, denied the allegations on Instagram. The investors who filed the complaint saw an opportunity to "sabotage" his name after he was diagnosed with cancer, he says.

Photo: Courtesy Of Tingey Injury Law Firm On Unsplash