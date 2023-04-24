This Cannabis Company Appreciates Earth: Contributes More Than 20K Pounds Of Plastic Waste Towards Recycling Via Partnership

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) celebrated Earth Day, through its continued commitment of recycling plastic from cannabis packaging in conjunction with its packaging recycling partner, [Re] Waste. Cannabis packaging is unique, as cannabis is a highly regulated product and is packaged in single-use plastic, which is difficult to recycle within the existing municipal programs.

High Tide and [Re] Waste have partnered together to reduce the environmental impact of cannabis products by placing collection points within all Canna Cabana retail store locations nationwide. Cabana Club, including its ELITE members and all cannabis consumers, are able to drop their used cannabis containers into the bins, which to date, has contributed towards the diversion of over 20,000 pounds of plastic from ending up in landfills. Through this initiative, both Alberta-based companies High Tide and [Re] Waste are making an impact across the nation for greater environmental sustainability.

"High Tide is proud to partner with [Re] Waste, another Alberta-grown business, to divert thousands of units of single-use cannabis plastics from landfills into reusable and functional products. As the largest non-franchised retailer in Canada, we are conscious of the volume of packaging cannabis produces and are taking steps proactively to ensure these plastics can be re-purposed and that they don't end up in landfills," stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

