Exclusive: 4Front Ventures Corp. Launches Flavored Blunts In The Infused Pre-Roll Category

4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF broadened its brand 1988, with the addition of infused 1-gram blunts in four new varieties: Fuzzy Peach, Juicy Mango, Candy Clouds, and Lemon Squeeze.

“When we launched 1988 in Massachusetts this past February, we were met with an overwhelmingly positive consumer response,” stated 4Front Ventures executive vice president Brandon Mills. “These pre-rolls have been flying off the shelves, so we wanted to bring customers more of what they love. Through our expansion into the infused blunt category, we are bringing cannabis consumers an innovative product that doesn’t compromise on 4Front’s high-quality promise. With the incorporation of infusion and tobacco-free blunt cones filled with our choice flower, 1988 can’t be beaten.”

Photo: Courtesy of 4Front Ventures

1988 pre-rolled 1-gram infused blunts are filled with 4Front’s choice nugs and rolled into tobacco-free blunt cones - available as singles in doob tubes. They are infused through a homogenized mixing process that evenly distributes the oil throughout the inside of the blunt for a clean burn. These filterless blunts are available in a variety of strains and flavors to enhance each strain's flavor profile and user experience.

The company’s latest addition to its suite of brands is named for the year in which the term blunt was introduced to the world by way of hip-hop and brings consumers power-packed, flavorful blunts infused with distillate and naturally derived, botanical terpenes. The full lineup of 1988 will be available ahead of 4/20 at 4Front’s Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester, and Brookline, Massachusetts, along with partner dispensaries across the state. From Thursday, April 20th through Sunday, April 23rd, Mission Dispensaries will be hosting festivities for the 4/20 holiday, with vendor pop-ups, food trucks, games, and more. Each store will also feature special deals, promotions, and surprise giveaways.