Barky AI, Highten To Introduce AI-Powered Cann-GPT On 4/20: Here Are The Details

Barky AI and Highten have teamed up to introduce Canna-GPT, the first-ever cannabis AI.

Equipped with a natural language chatbot interface, Canna-GPT aims to make cannabis education easily accessible to 'the many, not the few" by providing quick and efficient answers to Cannabis-focused questions, the companies claim.

The collaboration — led by Barky AI CEO Chris Barkhurst and Highten CEO Chad Johnson — allows users to ask questions and get answers on a variety of topics, including THC, terpenes, cultivation and consumption.

"The launch of Canna-GPT represents our ultimate vision of making cannabis education a shared experience for all," says Barkhurst. "By seamlessly connecting AI and cannabis, we're equipping individuals to navigate this enthralling realm with ease and self-assurance."

Canna-GPT "is revolutionizing cannabis education and breaking down barriers, inviting the public to join in this transformative movement on the occasion of 4/20," Johnson says.

Photo: Courtesy Of DeepMind On Unsplash