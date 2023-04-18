Barky AI, Highten To Introduce AI-Powered Cann-GPT On 4/20: Here Are The Details

Barky AI and Highten have teamed up to introduce Canna-GPT, the first-ever cannabis AI.
Equipped with a natural language chatbot interface, Canna-GPT aims to make cannabis education easily accessible to 'the many, not the few" by providing quick and efficient answers to Cannabis-focused questions, the companies claim.
The collaboration — led by Barky AI CEO Chris Barkhurst and Highten CEO Chad Johnson — allows users to ask questions and get answers on a variety of topics, including THC, terpenes, cultivation and consumption.
See Also: Are Majority Of Cannabis Companies Meeting Board Expectations? Survey Says...
"The launch of Canna-GPT represents our ultimate vision of making cannabis education a shared experience for all," says Barkhurst. "By seamlessly connecting AI and cannabis, we're equipping individuals to navigate this enthralling realm with ease and self-assurance."
Canna-GPT "is revolutionizing cannabis education and breaking down barriers, inviting the public to join in this transformative movement on the occasion of 4/20," Johnson says.
Photo: Courtesy Of DeepMind On Unsplash
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE & AWARDS
The Benzinga Cannabis Awards are coming back to the September 27-28, 2023 Cannabis Capital Conference to celebrate the NEW, CREATIVE, INNOVATIVE, and OUTSTANDING companies of the cannabis industry.
Nominate or apply NOW and help us celebrate the people, solutions, and companies leading the way in cannabis!
Join us on September 27-28, 2023 at Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.