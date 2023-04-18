ñol


Barky AI, Highten To Introduce AI-Powered Cann-GPT On 4/20: Here Are The Details

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2023 2:53 PM | 1 min read
Barky AI, Highten To Introduce AI-Powered Cann-GPT On 4/20: Here Are The Details

Barky AI and Highten have teamed up to introduce Canna-GPT, the first-ever cannabis AI.

Equipped with a natural language chatbot interface, Canna-GPT aims to make cannabis education easily accessible to 'the many, not the few" by providing quick and efficient answers to Cannabis-focused questions, the companies claim.

The collaboration — led by Barky AI CEO Chris Barkhurst and Highten CEO Chad Johnson — allows users to ask questions and get answers on a variety of topics, including THC, terpenes, cultivation and consumption.

See Also: Are Majority Of Cannabis Companies Meeting Board Expectations? Survey Says...

"The launch of Canna-GPT represents our ultimate vision of making cannabis education a shared experience for all," says Barkhurst. "By seamlessly connecting AI and cannabis, we're equipping individuals to navigate this enthralling realm with ease and self-assurance."
Canna-GPT "is revolutionizing cannabis education and breaking down barriers, inviting the public to join in this transformative movement on the occasion of 4/20," Johnson says.

Photo: Courtesy Of DeepMind On Unsplash

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CannabisNewsTop StoriesMarketsGeneralBarky AICanna-GPTChad JohnsonChris BarkhurstHighten

