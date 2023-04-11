EXCLUSIVE: Montel Williams Slams Cannabis Industry's B2C, Says 'I'm Talking About Educating,' Not Advertising

Montel Williams, a prominent advocate for medical cannabis and former television host, shared his personal journey with the plant and his vision for its future at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Tuesday.

Williams, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis over two decades ago, has become a leading voice in promoting cannabis as a viable alternative to opioids.

Williams' Cannabis Journey: The television personality said his life took an unexpected turn when his doctors prescribed opioids to manage his MS symptoms. Realizing the potential for addiction, he sought alternative treatments that led him to cannabis.

Initially struggling to find quality products, Williams said he ultimately turned to research and began developing his own formulations tailored to his needs. His passion for advocacy grew as he discovered the potential benefits of cannabinoids, particularly CBD, in treating neurological disorders.

'I'm Talking About Educating': Williams said he wants to bring awareness to the medical benefits of cannabis, an industry he said is still in its infancy.

He argues that most consumers, regardless of whether they identify as patients or not, may not necessairly know which cannabis products are right for them.

Williams stressed the importance of understanding each person's unique endocannabinoid system and criticizing the state of B2C relations.

He told the Benzinga conference audience of cannabis leaders and investors: "Y'all do a pretty piss poor job B2C. You may think you're doing a good job — I'm not talking about advertising, I'm talking about educating."

Read also: EXCLUSIVE: 'Twitter Has Your Back,' Exec Tells Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference As Weed Advertising Finds A Home On Social Media

Williams said he's aiming to bridge the gap in cannabis education and promote the use of cannabis for wellness by connecting directly with consumers and providing tailored cannabis experiences, ultimately transforming the industry's approach to its customers.

The industry has an untapped potential to reach a broader audience, with a staggering 60% of potential consumers yet to try a product that is specifically suited for their needs, Williams said.

One of the biggest challenges faced by the cannabis industry is breaking the stigma associated with its use, he said, adding that educating the public on the benefits of cannabis is crucial for the industry's growth.

Driven by his personal experiences and the positive impact cannabis had on his life, Williams said he created his own brand, Inspired by Montel, which focuses on providing patients and consumers with quality, effective products.

Read next: EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Investors Face Uncertainty As GOP's DeSantis Gains Traction, Commons CEO Says

Benzinga's Javier Hasse and Montel Williams speak Tuesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach. Photo by Kelsey Wilkerson.