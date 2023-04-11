Agrify Announces Completion Of Total Turnkey Cultivation Facility Denver Greens Pending Final Inspection

Agrify Corporation AGFY announced that Denver Greens is anticipated to become the new operating partner of Agrify through the acquisition of the total turnkey (TTK) project Greenstone, pending execution of documentation and final approval from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division.

The Agrify TTK solution is a program in which Agrify engages with qualified cannabis operators to provide critical support including: design and buildout of cultivation and extraction facilities, providing state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction equipment, process design, training, implementation, proven grow recipes, product formulations, and data analytics.

Phase 1 of major construction is complete at Denver Greens, an approximately 9,000 sq. ft. facility with plans for both cultivation and extraction. Vegetative and mother rooms have been completed and loaded with plant material in anticipation of a spring planting in 60 of Agrify’s double-stacked vertical farming units (VFUs). Final facility approvals are expected by mid-April.

Denver Greens recently entered a distribution agreement with Kush Masters, a family run and operated supplier of cannabis products in the state of Colorado. With this, some of Denver Greens’ VFU-grown cannabis will be available on the market as pre-rolled joints and flower in approximately 350 Colorado dispensaries.

Additionally, construction plans are being drafted for phase 2: a facility expansion focused on providing novel SKUs created using Agrify's suite of extraction solutions from brands PurePressure and Precision Extraction Solutions, enabling the creation of both solventless and hydrocarbon extracted products to captivate the Colorado market. It is expected that this project will begin delivering recurring SaaS revenue in q3, 2023, and production success fees in 2024.

